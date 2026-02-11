Top 6 Indian Romantic Destinations For Valentine's Day: From Manali, Ooty To Udaipur, These Getaways Are Popular Travel Choices For Couples

By: Sunanda Singh | February 11, 2026

If you're planning a romantic getaway in India on the occasion of Valentine's week, here are 7 must-visit destinations to celebrate love with your partner.

X/ @ParveenKaswan

Udaipur is known or its royal palaces, serene lakes, and heritage charm. It offers a magical setting for couples.

Freek/ Explore Share Inspire

Manali is surrounded by breathtaking mountains. It is perfect for couples seeking adventure and tranquility.

Savaari

Goa is known for its sun-kissed beaches, lively nightlife, and beachside shacks making it an ultimate romantic escape.

Canva

Ooty has charming hill views, colonial-era cottages, and scenic lakes for a ideal romantic retreat.

Canva

Andaman & Nicobar Islands is must-visit for beach lovers. White sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and secluded spots make it an intimate getaway.

Canva

Munnar is the green paradise of Kerala. With its lush tea gardens, misty hills, and cozy weather, Munnar offers the perfect setting for romance.

Canva

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 Romantic, Sugary-Sweet Compliments To Give Your Girlfriend On Promise Day 2026; Love Birds,...
Find out More