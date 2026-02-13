Who Was Sarojini Naidu? Know Some Interesting Facts About The Legendary Activist Who Fueled Women's Rights

By: Sunanda Singh | February 13, 2026
Sarojini Naidu was born into a Bengali family in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879. She died on March 2, 1979, when she was 70 years old. On her birth anniversary, learn some of the interesting facts about the Nightingale of India.
Mahatma Gandhi led the Salt March against heavy taxes imposed by the British, accompanied by freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, along with followers.
Her poetry, filled with Indian themes and emotions, earned her the title "The Nightingale of India", given by Mahatma Gandhi.
In her poem "Autumn Song", Sarojini Naidu compares the season of autumn to her state of mind after a loss. She uses the wind as a metaphor for change and loss. The poem has a universal theme of change.
At just 12 years old, she wrote a 1,300-line poem titled The Lady of the Lake, and she was one of the first Indian women to study abroad, attending King's College, London, and Girton College, Cambridge.
Her poetry, filled with Indian themes and emotions, earned her the title "The Nightingale of India", given by Mahatma Gandhi.
Thanks For Reading!