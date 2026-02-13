National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13

National Women's Day 2026 | Canva

National Women's Day in India is observed annually on February 13. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, known as the "Nightingale of India." Sarojini Naidu was a highly regarded poet and social activist who played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle. She contributed to the Constitution and made notable contributions to literature.

The legendary activist advocated for women's rights and worked towards their independence from patriarchal constraints. Below, you can learn more about National Women's Day and its significance.

What is National Women's Day?

To honour Sarojini Naidu's contributions to the national movement and especially her efforts in women's empowerment, the Government of India celebrates her birth anniversary every year as National Women’s Day on February 13. National Women’s Day is a celebration of the diverse experiences and aspirations of women, distinct from concepts like white feminism or white-brown feminism.

The core idea behind this observance is to support women's growth and promote gender equality, empowering them to make independent choices and become leaders in their own lives. Sarojini Naidu was born in Hyderabad in 1879. From a young age, she demonstrated remarkable intellect and talent. Her father, Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, was a well-known scientist, philosopher, and educator who provided her with a strong educational foundation and encouraged liberal thinking. Naidu dedicated her life to advocating for women's empowerment and rights in society.

Sarojini Naidu fought for women's empowerment.

She was a talented poet who used her skills to advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Inspired by the prominent nationalist leader Gopal Krishna Gokhale, she entered politics with the belief that the liberation of women was essential for India's overall progress. Naidu played a key role in establishing the Women’s Indian Association, which provided a platform for women to discuss their rights and express their demands.

In 1930, she became the fourth president of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC). Naidu was a strong advocate for women's voting rights, which were included in India's original constitution. She also pressed British officials for women's right to vote.

Significance of National Women's Day

National Women's Day celebrates the empowerment of women, their efforts, contributions, and more. The day aims to address the gender gap and support women's rights.