 National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNational Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13

National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13

The core idea behind this observance is to support women's growth and promote gender equality, empowering them to make independent choices and become leaders in their own lives. Sarojini Naidu was born in Hyderabad in 1879. From a young age, she demonstrated remarkable intellect and talent.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
National Women's Day 2026 | Canva

National Women's Day in India is observed annually on February 13. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, known as the "Nightingale of India." Sarojini Naidu was a highly regarded poet and social activist who played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle. She contributed to the Constitution and made notable contributions to literature.

The legendary activist advocated for women's rights and worked towards their independence from patriarchal constraints. Below, you can learn more about National Women's Day and its significance.

What is National Women's Day?

To honour Sarojini Naidu's contributions to the national movement and especially her efforts in women's empowerment, the Government of India celebrates her birth anniversary every year as National Women’s Day on February 13. National Women’s Day is a celebration of the diverse experiences and aspirations of women, distinct from concepts like white feminism or white-brown feminism.

FPJ Shorts
National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13
National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13
Ahmedabad Enters Tier-1 League, ₹1.48 Lakh Crore Tier-2 Housing Market Sees Premium Homes Surge
Ahmedabad Enters Tier-1 League, ₹1.48 Lakh Crore Tier-2 Housing Market Sees Premium Homes Surge
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH
Tarique Rahman Set To Become New Bangladesh PM: Check His Educational Qualifications
Tarique Rahman Set To Become New Bangladesh PM: Check His Educational Qualifications

The core idea behind this observance is to support women's growth and promote gender equality, empowering them to make independent choices and become leaders in their own lives. Sarojini Naidu was born in Hyderabad in 1879. From a young age, she demonstrated remarkable intellect and talent. Her father, Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, was a well-known scientist, philosopher, and educator who provided her with a strong educational foundation and encouraged liberal thinking. Naidu dedicated her life to advocating for women's empowerment and rights in society.

Sarojini Naidu fought for women's empowerment.

She was a talented poet who used her skills to advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Inspired by the prominent nationalist leader Gopal Krishna Gokhale, she entered politics with the belief that the liberation of women was essential for India's overall progress. Naidu played a key role in establishing the Women’s Indian Association, which provided a platform for women to discuss their rights and express their demands.

In 1930, she became the fourth president of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC). Naidu was a strong advocate for women's voting rights, which were included in India's original constitution. She also pressed British officials for women's right to vote.

Read Also
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
article-image

Significance of National Women's Day

National Women's Day celebrates the empowerment of women, their efforts, contributions, and more. The day aims to address the gender gap and support women's rights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Sarojini Naidu? Know Some Interesting Facts About The Legendary Activist Who Fueled Women's...
Who Was Sarojini Naidu? Know Some Interesting Facts About The Legendary Activist Who Fueled Women's...
National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13
National Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Why It Is Observed On February 13
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By...
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By...
Isha Ambani Drips In Dazzling Emerald Layers, Leaves Internet Breathless With Her New Royal Look
Isha Ambani Drips In Dazzling Emerald Layers, Leaves Internet Breathless With Her New Royal Look
Valentine's Week 2026: 7 Must-Visit Places In North India To Celebrate Love On The Occasion Of Kiss...
Valentine's Week 2026: 7 Must-Visit Places In North India To Celebrate Love On The Occasion Of Kiss...