 Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest Photoshoot – Check Out
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra stunned in a sheer gold nomad embellished maxi dress by Bronx and Banco for her latest Variety cover shoot. Priced at ₹102,600, the pearl-detailed gown featured a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette. Styled with gold earrings and Jimmy Choo heels, she also rocked pink, wine-red, and champagne looks.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image

₹102,600. Bollywood's beloved desi girl Priyanka Chopra isn't here to play it safe, and her latest magazine shoot proves exactly that. The global actress graced the newest issue of Variety, and for one standout look, she embraced full-throttle glamour in a daring gold maxi dress that had the internet doing a double take.

Styled by celebrity duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, Priyanka’s wardrobe for the shoot balanced bold drama with high-fashion polish. But it was one shimmering, barely-there gown that stole the spotlight.

Take a loook below:

Decoding Priyanka’s gold maxi moment

For the jaw-dropping look, Priyanka slipped into the nomad embellished maxi dress from the shelves of the New York-based designer label Bronx and Banco. The floor-length creation came drenched in gold, crafted entirely from delicate flower-shaped embellishments that created a sheer, second-skin effect.

article-image

The design featured a plunging neckline that dipped dramatically, a halter-style silhouette, and a sleek column structure that hugged her frame. The transparent illusion of the dress, with bold side slits, made the intricate gold pearl detailing even more striking under the camera lights.

According to the brand's official website, the gown is priced at ₹1,02,600, placing it firmly in statement luxury territory.

Priyanka skipped a necklace to let the deep neckline take centre stage, instead opting for dangling gold earrings and statement rings. A pair of Jimmy Choo heels completed the look, maintaining the golden theme without overpowering it.

article-image

Her glam followed suit with a dewy base, winged eyeliner, fluttery mascara, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and glossy pink lips, while side-parted, softly blown-out hair framed her face.

Other show-stopping looks

The gold maxi wasn't the only fashion moment from the shoot. For the cover, Priyanka embraced playful drama in a bubblegum-pink feathered ensemble that fused retro Hollywood charm with modern edge.

article-image

In other frames, she slipped into a rich wine-red dress and later a champagne-gold number, each styled with Bvlgari earrings, a diamond bracelet, and strappy stilettos, reinforcing the shoot’s high-glam aesthetic.

