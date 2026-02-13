What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know

By: Sunanda Singh | February 13, 2026
World Radio Day is observed every year on February 13. The day was designated by UNESCO on November 3, 2011.
The idea behind the observation of World Radio Day was proposed by the Spanish Radio Academy on September 20 to UNESCO.
World Radio Day aims to promote the importance of radio in modern society. Radio has helped the government and other organisation to share important information quickly.
The theme of World Radio Day 2026 is 'Radio and Artificial Intelligence.' This year's theme focuses on how AI is helping radio broadcasting.
To mark the special occasion, All India Radio (AIR), Raipur, in collaboration with UNESCO, is organising World Radio Day Conclave 2026.
Radio has played a crucial role in India's development and public communication.
Radio still holds its significance in the era of digitalisation, as it plays an important role in cyclone alerts, landslide warnings, and even in metros, FM radio is popular for music, news, and traffic updates.
Thanks For Reading!