Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies

By: Aanchal C | February 13, 2026
Bollywood actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently delighted fans by posting a series of striking and unseen mirror selfies on Instagram
She captioned her post, “Moments from real life❤️…,” giving followers an authentic glimpse into her everyday moments
In one mirror shot, the Miss Universe 2021 winner wowed in a chic, edgy denim ensemble paired with sleek black glasses
She radiated elegance in a mocha-toned mini dress adorned with sparkling diamond jewellery
Channelling retro vibes, she posed in a relaxed white tee and a sequined blush pink skirt, finished with bold, tinted sunglasses
Another candid moment captured Harnaaz playfully cuddling an adorable white puppy, adding a heartwarming touch
To round off the series, the actress looked glamorous in a classic black outfit, subtle makeup, and blowout hair, showcasing her effortlessly stylish side
