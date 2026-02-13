Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies

By: Aanchal C | February 13, 2026

Bollywood actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently delighted fans by posting a series of striking and unseen mirror selfies on Instagram

She captioned her post, “Moments from real life❤️…,” giving followers an authentic glimpse into her everyday moments

In one mirror shot, the Miss Universe 2021 winner wowed in a chic, edgy denim ensemble paired with sleek black glasses

She radiated elegance in a mocha-toned mini dress adorned with sparkling diamond jewellery

Channelling retro vibes, she posed in a relaxed white tee and a sequined blush pink skirt, finished with bold, tinted sunglasses

Another candid moment captured Harnaaz playfully cuddling an adorable white puppy, adding a heartwarming touch

To round off the series, the actress looked glamorous in a classic black outfit, subtle makeup, and blowout hair, showcasing her effortlessly stylish side

