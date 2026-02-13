What Is 'Bebot' Trend? This Viral Makeup Look Will Turn You Into A Filipina Baddie - WATCH

Move over clean girl aesthetic; there's a Y2K revival with serious main-character energy taking over social media. The viral "Bebot" makeup trend is everywhere right now, bringing back early-2000s glam with bold eyes, glossy lips, and unapologetic Filipina pride. And yes, the soundtrack? None other than the Black Eyed Peas' 2006 hit that started it all.

Where the 'Bebot' trend comes from

The trend draws inspiration from "Bebot" by the Black Eyed Peas, the eighth single from their album Monkey Business. The track, led by apl.de.ap, is a love letter to his Filipino heritage and is performed entirely in Filipino. The main word 'bebot' is slang for a pretty woman.

The music video, set at a Filipino-American party, captures peak 2000s glamour: think glossy lips, smoky eyes, and confident energy. Fast forward to 2026, and the track has found a new generation on TikTok and Instagram reels.

Content creator Belle Pauleen is widely credited with sparking the makeup transformation trend after posting a video captioned, "Bebot is just Filipina Baddie but in Tagalog 🙂‍↕️." Since then, creators worldwide have been recreating the iconic Y2K glam, often transitioning from bare-faced to full "bebot" mode as the song drops.

What is the Bebot makeup look?

At its core, the Bebot aesthetic is bold, sultry, and nostalgic. It blends early-2000s club glam with modern baddie confidence, celebrating morena beauty, sharp brows, and high-shine finishes.

Unlike today's barely-there makeup trends, Bebot is about drama and definition.

How to achieve it

If you’re ready to channel your inner Filipina baddie, here’s how to nail it:

Smoky, cool-toned eyes

The eyes are the star of the show. Go for cool-toned shadows with silvers, charcoal greys, and bluish hues. Blend it into a smoky finish and pair it with heavily smoked-out eyeliner. This detail instantly screams 2000s.

Thin, defined brows

Unlike today’s fluffy brow trend, Bebot brows are slimmer and sharply shaped. Fill them in lightly but keep the edges crisp. Add a touch of highlighter under the brow bone for that lifted, frosty Y2K glow.

Soft, matte complexion

Opt for a powder foundation for that slightly matte, early-2000s finish. Keep blush and bronzer minimal, but warm up the skin just enough to enhance a natural morena glow.

Glossy pink lips

No Bebot look is complete without shiny lips. Choose a glossy pink, something juicy and reflective, to balance the dramatic eyes.