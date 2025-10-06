Iranian Influencer Turns Herself Into Kajol With Makeup; Shocked Desi Fans Ask, 'Is It AI?'

Social media has found its newest viral sensation, and this time, it’s an Iranian makeup artist who's leaving everyone wondering if it’s real or AI. Nasim Irani, a talented content creator known for her mind-blowing transformation videos, is back in glam buzz after turning herself into Bollywood actress Kajol with just makeup in an old video.

Iranian Influencer turns Kajol

In September, 2025, Nasim dropped a video on Instagram where she recreated Kajol’s iconic look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, set to the classic track “Yeh Ladka Hai Allah.” With a flawless blend of contouring, foundation, and Kajol’s signature bold brows and expressive eyes, Nasim’s transformation was nothing short of cinematic magic.

In her caption, she wrote, “Tried to turn into @kajol today… Did I succeed, or should I keep practising? Do you know which movie this song is from?”

Check out the video below:

The video, which caught fire across social media, continues to grab millions of views and desi netizens' reactions. Fans were left speechless by how accurately she mirrored Kajol’s features, from her soulful eyes to her smile. The transformation sequence starts with Nasim’s bare face and slowly transitions into what looks like a real-life Kajol clone, making it hard to believe it’s purely makeup.

Shocked desi fans react

The internet couldn’t stop buzzing. One user commented, “When you end up looking more like Kajol than herself, amazing job!” Another wrote, “Ok, is this AI? Cause it’s scary! Damn, you’re so talented.”

One more user expressed, "BRO THAT AIN’T MAKEUP THAT’S SHAPESHIFTING 😭." "Nailed the eyes & brows 👏👏," complemented one. Someone else added, “Even better than AI,” while another exclaimed, “Oh bhai same to same.”