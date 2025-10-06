'Rab Rakha': How Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Lehenga Pays Tribute To Late Mother Mona Shourie

By: Rahul M | October 06, 2025
Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to long-time partner Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in an intimate Mumbai ceremony
For the Gor Dhana ritual, Anshula oozed heritage charm with a regal purple bandhani lehenga by Indian designer Arpita Mehta
The lehenga skirt featured a voluminous silhouette adorned with zardozi floral handwork and sequins, paired with a dupatta draped gracefully across her shoulders
While the ensemble was stunning, the real star was the exquisite blouse, which honoured her mother, Mona Shourie
Anshula's back of the blouse was adorned with the special words of Mona, “Rab raakha”
Sharing her emotions, Anshula stated, She always said, “Rab raakha.” So I’ve carried it with me into this new chapter - stitched gently on my back, tucked safely in my heart.
"A reminder that she’s still here, still watching, still my forever protector. My Maa 🤍," she expressed under the Instagram post.
Her engagement look was completed with traditional jewellery, bridal makeup and braided hairdo
Thanks For Reading!