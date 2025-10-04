Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Pics: Bride Dons Bejewelled Bandhani Lehenga; Sisters Janhvi & Khushi Wow In Pastels

Anshula Kapoor's engagement look | Instagram

Bollywood’s Kapoor clan gathered in style as Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, got engaged to long-time love Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in Mumbai. The intimate Gor Dhana ceremony was nothing short of a fashion parade, with Anshula leading the way in her bridal best and her sisters Janhvi, Khushi, and cousin Sonam Kapoor turning heads in equally stunning ensembles.

Anshula’s royal Bandhani look

For her big day, Anshula embraced heritage charm with a regal purple bandhani lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The ensemble featured a V-neck blouse detailed with pastel tie-dye embroidery and a voluminous skirt adorned with zardozi floral handwork and sequins. A matching dupatta draped gracefully across her shoulders, tying the look together.

She accessorised her engagement look with traditional bridal jewellery, including a dangling chandbalis, a matching maang tika, and ornate bangles. Her soft glam makeup of blushed cheeks and nude lips highlighted her natural glow, while her sleek bun wrapped the look. Rohan completed her finacee in style, opting for a sequined kurta set by Kunal Rawal.

Janhvi & Khushi’s pastel glam

Keeping it chic yet elegant, Janhvi Kapoor wore an ivory lehenga adorned with delicate pastel-hued sequins. She styled her look with a statement diamond necklace, letting her outfit shine without going overboard. Khushi Kapoor, meanwhile, exuded youthful charm in a mint-green organza saree paired with a heavily embroidered bralette blouse.

Sonam Kapoor’s indo-western statement

No Kapoor family celebration is complete without Sonam Kapoor making a fashion splash. The actress opted for a striking Indo-Western set by Siddhartha Bansal, featuring a printed skirt, blouse, and a coordinated blazer. Her look was elevated with bold accessories featuring oversized chandbali earrings, layered necklaces, anklets, and a chic potli bag.