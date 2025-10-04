 Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Pics: Bride Dons Bejewelled Bandhani Lehenga; Sisters Janhvi & Khushi Wow In Pastels
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAnshula Kapoor's Engagement Pics: Bride Dons Bejewelled Bandhani Lehenga; Sisters Janhvi & Khushi Wow In Pastels

Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Pics: Bride Dons Bejewelled Bandhani Lehenga; Sisters Janhvi & Khushi Wow In Pastels

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, got engaged to long-time love Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in a stunning purple Bandhani lehenga.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Anshula Kapoor's engagement look | Instagram

Bollywood’s Kapoor clan gathered in style as Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, got engaged to long-time love Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in Mumbai. The intimate Gor Dhana ceremony was nothing short of a fashion parade, with Anshula leading the way in her bridal best and her sisters Janhvi, Khushi, and cousin Sonam Kapoor turning heads in equally stunning ensembles.

Anshula’s royal Bandhani look

For her big day, Anshula embraced heritage charm with a regal purple bandhani lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The ensemble featured a V-neck blouse detailed with pastel tie-dye embroidery and a voluminous skirt adorned with zardozi floral handwork and sequins. A matching dupatta draped gracefully across her shoulders, tying the look together.

Read Also
Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week
article-image

She accessorised her engagement look with traditional bridal jewellery, including a dangling chandbalis, a matching maang tika, and ornate bangles. Her soft glam makeup of blushed cheeks and nude lips highlighted her natural glow, while her sleek bun wrapped the look. Rohan completed her finacee in style, opting for a sequined kurta set by Kunal Rawal.

FPJ Shorts
Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO
Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO
Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
Jammu & Kashmir Board Of School Education Issues Datesheet For Class 10 Exams; Nearly 95,000 Students To Appear
Jammu & Kashmir Board Of School Education Issues Datesheet For Class 10 Exams; Nearly 95,000 Students To Appear
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta
Read Also
Selena Gomez Honours Husband Benny Blanco With Hidden Message In Her 2nd Ralph Lauren Lace Wedding...
article-image

Janhvi & Khushi’s pastel glam

Keeping it chic yet elegant, Janhvi Kapoor wore an ivory lehenga adorned with delicate pastel-hued sequins. She styled her look with a statement diamond necklace, letting her outfit shine without going overboard. Khushi Kapoor, meanwhile, exuded youthful charm in a mint-green organza saree paired with a heavily embroidered bralette blouse.

Read Also
Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity...
article-image

Sonam Kapoor’s indo-western statement

No Kapoor family celebration is complete without Sonam Kapoor making a fashion splash. The actress opted for a striking Indo-Western set by Siddhartha Bansal, featuring a printed skirt, blouse, and a coordinated blazer. Her look was elevated with bold accessories featuring oversized chandbali earrings, layered necklaces, anklets, and a chic potli bag.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati...

Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati...

Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Pics: Bride Dons Bejewelled Bandhani Lehenga; Sisters Janhvi & Khushi...

Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Pics: Bride Dons Bejewelled Bandhani Lehenga; Sisters Janhvi & Khushi...

Long Covid Linked To Abnormal Heart Rhythm Disorder, Especially In Middle-Aged Women

Long Covid Linked To Abnormal Heart Rhythm Disorder, Especially In Middle-Aged Women

'Marrying You Was The Best Decision': Barack Obama's Sweet Message For Wife Michelle For Their 33rd...

'Marrying You Was The Best Decision': Barack Obama's Sweet Message For Wife Michelle For Their 33rd...

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week