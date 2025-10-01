 Selena Gomez Honours Husband Benny Blanco With Hidden Message In Her 2nd Ralph Lauren Lace Wedding Gown
For her second bridal look, Selena slipped into an ethereal lace gown, swapping the sleek satin of her ceremony dress for something softer and more elegant.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Selena Gomez's 2nd wedding gown |

The new bride in the town, Selena Gomez, is not done blessing the internet. Just when fans were still swooning over her dreamy custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, the singer-actor dropped a fresh carousel of pictures revealing not one but two more bridal looks. And hidden in one of them was a secret that melted hearts everywhere: a love-stitched tribute to her husband, Benny Blanco.

Swipe to see Selena's wedding looks:

Selena's secret message for Benny

For her second bridal look, Selena slipped into an ethereal lace gown, swapping the sleek satin of her ceremony dress for something softer and more elegant. The Ralph Lauren masterpiece was adorned with intricate lace patterns and featured a halter neckline and came paired with a flowing veil.

While the ensemble was jaw-dropping in itself, the real star was the romantic tribute for Benny. Lifting the lace in one of the photos, Selena revealed a small embroidered heart with the initials “S + B”, giving a private, yet proudly displayed love note to her new husband.

She styled the gown minimally, letting the lace do the talking. Paired with diamond studs, her glowing Rare Beauty touch of soft blush, nude lips, and retro-inspired waves framed her face with just the right mix of romance and glamour.

Selena's reception dress

The wedding night was anything but stiff and formal. For her reception, Selena turned up barefoot on the dance floor in a flirty vintage-inspired midi dress, dancing the night away with her husband, Benny. The ensemble, reported to be a vintage Ralph Lauren creation, featured a halter neckline and off-the-shoulder straps, exuding minimal yet glamorous new bride energy.

Ceremony stress that started it all

Of course, the moment everyone first saw Selena as a bride was unforgettable. For her vows, Gomez stunned in a hand-draped Ralph Lauren satin gown, featuring a halter neckline, subtle floral appliqués across the bodice, and an open-back design.

Her accessories were minimal, with diamond earrings sparkling just enough to complement the gown, while her makeup leaned into natural glam with a glowing base, flushed cheeks, and nude lips, and her softly waved hair channelled old Hollywood bridal magic.

Wedding to remember

On September 27th, Selena and Benny tied the knot at the picturesque Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, surrounded by 170 guests that included Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, and her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars.

With three looks revealed (and one more still under wraps, according to reports), Selena Gomez has officially redefined the multi-dress bridal moment. From heart-stitched romance to barefoot dancing, her wedding was as much about love as it was about unforgettable fashion.

