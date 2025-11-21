World-Famous 'DJ Tiesto' Kickstarts The Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur; Guests Seen Dancing To The Beats

Udaipur has once again become the centre of worldwide attention, hosting what many are already calling the biggest Indian destination wedding of 2025. Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire and pharmaceutical magnate, Rama Raju Mantena, is tying the knot with American-born entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a grand four-day celebration from November 21 to 24.

A royal atmosphere across the lake city

The lakeside city has undergone a magical transformation, with illuminated palaces, floating décor on Lake Pichola, and regal Rajasthani architecture setting the scene. Folk drummers, ghoomar dancers, lavish floral installations, and traditional Mewari cultural motifs welcome guests at every event.

Reports suggest that several luxury hotels, including The Oberoi Udaivilas and Taj properties, are entirely booked for the functions, ensuring around-the-clock festivities.

Global stars add to the glamour

The celebrations took off with a power-packed performance by international DJ Tiesto, sparking a flood of viral videos online. A glittering musical night is planned featuring Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil and, DJ Aman Nagpal

If that weren’t enough, Bollywood’s biggest stars are also expected to walk in, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, and Amyra Dastur.

Adding to the global allure, Donald Trump Jr. and other international dignitaries are reportedly flying in to witness the grand affair.

Lavish wedding hospitality

Guests are indulging in a multi-cuisine gourmet experience, from handcrafted pasta stations to royal Rajasthani feasts, arranged amidst a festival-themed ambience featuring luxurious open-air lounges and curated decor.

The wedding planning and execution are in the hands of Wizcraft- India’s leading luxury wedding and event company, who have collaborated with top decor designers to create a royal-meets-contemporary celebration inspired by Mewar’s royal heritage.