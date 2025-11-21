 Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch? Meet The Miss Universe 2025
Mexico’s Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 at the pageant held in Thailand. The 25-year-old communication graduate and activist won the title after a strong performance throughout the event. Fatima, who earlier made headlines for briefly walking out during rehearsals, received the crown from Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh finished as runner-up.

Miss Universe 2025 has a new queen, and its none other than Mexico’s Fatima Bosch. Already a crowd favourite, she has delivered a powerful, poised, and unforgettable presence throughout the pageant, ultimately claiming the coveted crown in Thailand. The winner was crowned by last year's Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

Who is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch?

At just 25, Fatima Bosch has already carved a distinct identity for herself at home and internationally. Born and raised in Mexico, she was crowned Miss Universe Mexico 2025 earlier this September, setting her on the path to compete at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand.

A notable moment that made headlines came earlier in the competition when Fatima briefly staged a walkout during rehearsals, stepping away in her evening gown and heels after allegedly being scolded by a Thai pageant director. The incident sparked global conversations online, but Fatima returned with composure, proving her resilience and professional grit.

