 Saina Nehwal Among The Judges At Miss Universe 2025, Indian Badminton Star Dazzles In Floral Gown
Saina Nehwal is among the judges at the panel of Miss Universe 2025, currently taking place in Thailand. The badminton star donned a floral gown for the event.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
The Miss Universe 2025 finale kicked off in Thailand today (November 21) with all its signature sparkle, powerful stories, and global glamour—and right at the centre of it sat India's very own Saina Nehwal. The Olympic medallist and badminton legend brought a refreshing dose of poise to the judges’ panel, making her debut at one of the world’s most influential beauty pageants with effortless grace.

Decoding Saina Nehwal's floral look

Saina stepped out in a custom red Sahil Kochhar, a silhouette that balanced structure with softness. The bodice carried a square neckline and neat cap sleeves, detailed with delicate floral-inspired embroidery blending white, deep red, and hints of navy. The cinched waist flowed seamlessly into a full, sweeping skirt.

Her accessories stayed in the same lane with a pearl and gold statement necklace, while she skipped heavy jewellery to maintain balance. Soft curls framed her face, and her makeup with warm tones, defined eyes, and a polished finish, kept the focus on her natural glow.

