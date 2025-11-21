Miss Universe 2025 Live: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12 Cut

India's Miss Universe 2025 hopeful Manika Vishwakarma has been eliminated from the competition after the Top 12 round, ending the country’s bid for the crown since Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s 2021 win.
The Miss Universe 2025 is currently taking place on Thailand. Contestants still in the running include Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, Philippines, Thailand, Malta and Côte d’Ivoire.
Watch the live below:
