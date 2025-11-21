 Miss Universe 2025 Live: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12 Cut
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMiss Universe 2025 Live: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12 Cut

Miss Universe 2025 Live: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12 Cut

India's Miss Universe 2025 hopeful Manika Vishwakarma has been eliminated from the competition after the Top 12 round.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

India's Miss Universe 2025 hopeful Manika Vishwakarma has been eliminated from the competition after the Top 12 round, ending the country’s bid for the crown since Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s 2021 win.

The Miss Universe 2025 is currently taking place on Thailand. Contestants still in the running include Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, Philippines, Thailand, Malta and Côte d’Ivoire.

Watch the live below:

FPJ Shorts
Mahindra Aims For Eight-Fold Growth In Revenue Of The Auto Sector By FY30, Betting Big On SUVs & Light Commercial Vehicles
Mahindra Aims For Eight-Fold Growth In Revenue Of The Auto Sector By FY30, Betting Big On SUVs & Light Commercial Vehicles
'India Will Soon Have More Domestic Lenders Featured In The Top 100 Global Banks List': RBI Governor
'India Will Soon Have More Domestic Lenders Featured In The Top 100 Global Banks List': RBI Governor
Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma
Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma
Viral Picture Shows IAF Pilots Interacting Cordially With Pak Counterpart At Dubai Air Show 2025
Viral Picture Shows IAF Pilots Interacting Cordially With Pak Counterpart At Dubai Air Show 2025
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miss Universe 2025 Live: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12 Cut

Miss Universe 2025 Live: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12 Cut

Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma

Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

India's Biggest Destination Wedding To Take Place In Udaipur Over The Next 2 Days: All You Need To...

India's Biggest Destination Wedding To Take Place In Udaipur Over The Next 2 Days: All You Need To...

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here

When And Where To Watch Thailand's Miss Universe 2025 Finale Live In India? Check All Details Here