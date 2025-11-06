 Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma
Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma, a scholar-turned-beauty queen and neurodiversity advocate, is set to represent India at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, blending intellect, elegance, and purpose on the global stage

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Manika Vishwakarma, the radiant Miss Universe India 2025, continues to capture attention both on and off the pageant stage. The 23-year-old beauty from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, is not just a stunning face but also a strong advocate for neurodiversity and empowerment. Currently based in Delhi, Manika is completing her final year in Political Science and Economics, proving that intelligence and elegance go hand in hand.

From Rajasthan roots to national glory

Manika began her pageant journey with remarkable success, winning Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024, a title that paved her way to national fame. Her charm, poise, and purpose-driven advocacy quickly earned her the Miss Universe India crown earlier this year in August. Now, she’s set to represent India on the global stage at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The prestigious event will see Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig pass on the crown to her successor, and all eyes will be on Manika as she carries India’s hopes for a new victory.

A champion for neurodiversity

Beyond pageantry, Manika is the founder of Neuronova, an initiative committed to transforming how society perceives neurodivergence. Through her platform, she promotes understanding and acceptance of conditions like ADHD, reframing them as unique cognitive strengths rather than limitations. Her advocacy reflects a deep commitment to inclusivity and education- qualities that make her stand out as a role model for the next generation.

An impressive portfolio of talent and leadership

Manika’s achievements extend far beyond the runway. She has proudly represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs and is celebrated as a gifted public speaker and artist. Her talents have been recognized by prestigious institutions such as the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.

Adding to her multifaceted personality, Manika is a trained classical dancer, painter, and an NCC graduate, showcasing her dedication, discipline, and cultural depth.

A dazzling presence in Bangkok

When Manika attended the Miss Universe ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4, she effortlessly turned heads in a ruby-red gown from Pristine Luxury. The ensemble, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate beadwork, highlighted her impeccable fashion sense and confidence. The fully embellished mermaid silhouette shimmered under the lights- a true reflection of her inner and outer brilliance.

