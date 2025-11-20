Food Review: AbRam Loves Sushi & SRK Enjoys The Lamb Chops; But Here's What We Ate At Gauri Khan's Mumbai Restaurant Torii

One wouldn't be entirely wrong if they were to say that the bright, airy interiors of Torii remind them of a Bollywood set. Designed by Gauri Khan, the restaurant offers patrons in the suburbs 'progressive Asian cuisine' in the heart of Bandra.

Torii stands for a 'traditional Japanese gate most commonly found at the entrance of a Shinto shrine'.

The memorable setup

Torii is spacious. A ceiling plastered with mirrors and wall partitions without doors create depth. This fine-dining restaurant is tastefully done with abstract paintings, dainty, floral lamps, and green foliage spilling through the glass panels.

High-ceilings and Asian-chic vibes provide the backdrop of a space that's warm and luxurious with gold accents, rich reds and vibrant greens. Even the washroom with its mosaic walls and a vertical mirror is proof that the decor is as much a part of the dining experience at Torii as the food and expertly curated cocktails. Not to mention their friendly service that got three generations of my family to love this place.

The interiors of Torii |

Melt-in-your mouth sushi: A bold celebration of taste and flavour

There is a reason that Torii is becoming a shrine for sushi lovers. Their sushi — a favourite of AbRam — is indulgence rolled in a bed of seaweed and sticky rice. The stars of their vegetarian maki rolls are asparagus, edamame and avocado. Take a pick and choose between the Tornado Asparagus, Spicy Edamame, Dirty Truffle (nothing dirty about it) and Avocado Tempura & Roasted Bell Pepper.

Tip: Do not opt for just four pieces. These rolls melt in your mouth, and you may not be able to settle for just few pieces of it.

Among the non-vegetarian offerings, it's hard not be drawn to the crowd-pleaser Prawn Tempura. Flamed Salmon with the avocado, cream cheese, pickled ginger and cucumber is worth trying as well.

What makes the sushi at Torii special is the fresh flavours; you can't just stop at one bite.

Nothing boring about their hearty salads

The Mock Duck Salad has plenty of cress leaves, maple plum soy dressing and crushed pine nuts. However, why settle for a look-alike, when the original Duck Salad is superb.

Other items that can't be overlooked are the Hanfu Baby Spinach Salad with avocado, sweet potatoes and fried garlic, and the Iceberg Napa Cabbage Salad with its caramelised wafu onion dressing.

Hard to resist dumplings handcrafted from scratch

The pan-seared Cantonese Gyoza dumplings are delicately spiced with chilli garlic sauce. Bursting with flavours, the Spicy Chicken Mushi Gyoza packs a punch with chilli oil, tobanjan and soy vinegar. However, how can one not be obsessed with the soupy Chicken Xiao Long Bao served in a soup and as good as their Chinese counterparts.

Get your party started with these drinks |

Stirred, shaken and presented with stunning flair

Stop by the bar for a non-alcoholic Sapphire Sling with hints of lavender and rosemary, or Twilight Tingles with hibiscus and cranberry or the Sherry Mon Cheri with yuzu, pineapple and coconut.

Among cocktails, the Spicy Margarita served with a slice of jalapeno is best had shaken, the Coffee Pandan Martini combines the richness of espresso with the sweetness of pandan leaves and palm sugar.

You can also settle for classic cocktails like Gin Old Fashioned, Mudslide, and Tokyo Rose or their signature cocktails like Calligraphy with black coriander water, Kombu featuring vodka, parmesan and seaweed, or Mango Sticky Rice with rum, pandan, mango and coconut.

A main course that's meant to be savoured

In the main course, you can settle for the aromatic steamed jasmine rice or a Burnt Garlic Rice. Hot Pot Rice is a meal in itself. Udon Noodles tossed with shimeji, straw mushrooms, bok choy and snow peas goes well with the Crispy Red Snapper or Butter Garlic Lobster. Don't forget to try SRK's favourite Stir-Fried Lamb Chops.

If you are calorie conscious, you can opt for the Yaki Soba (buckwheat) Noodles with zucchini, sake, mirin and soy. Pair it with Cantonese Prawns, Lamb Loin in Black Bean Sauce or Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce.

Among their signature dishes are the Truffle Chicken Ramen, Miso Black Cod and Katsu Curry Bowl.

End your meal on a high sweet note with the Eastern Breeze Parfait that's a work of art with chocolate butterflies floating in a bed of light, airy, sweet meringue, surrounded by foam and mint leaves. This vegan delight also features tropical fruits.

Eastern Breeze Parfait is not just delightful to look at |

Address: Torii, 21, Pali Hill Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Meal for two with drinks: ₹5,800 (approx.)