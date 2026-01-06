From Deepika Padukone With Love! What's Inside The Box That The Actress Gifted Her Fans On Her Birthday? | WATCH

From Deepika Padukone With Love! What's Inside The Box That Actress Gifted Her Fans On Her Birthday? | WATCH | Instagram @srkdeepikaaworld

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on January 5 in a truly heartfelt way by hosting an intimate fan meet days before her birthday in Mumbai, which has now captured widespread attention online. The special gathering saw the actor spending quality time with her fans, offering them a warm, personal experience that went far beyond a typical celebrity interaction.

Those who attended the event, along with several Deepika fan pages, shared inside visuals from the celebration on social media. From a lavish buffet to handwritten notes and thoughtfully curated gift hampers, the birthday meet was designed to make fans feel valued and special. In a gesture that left many emotional, Deepika even booked flight tickets for a fan and arranged an airport pickup, winning hearts across the internet.

A major highlight of the celebration was the personalised gift hampers Deepika prepared for each fan. Along with handwritten notes penned by the actor herself, the hampers featured a carefully selected set of comfort and wellness items. One fan later revealed details of the gifts with an unboxing video. She revealed that the gift is a “sleep kit that Deepika herself uses.”

As seen in the unboxing video, the hamper came in a giant red bag and included an ergonomic pillow, a sleeping eye mask, a weighted blanket by Tucked In, and skincare products from Deepika’s own brand, 82°E. Fans praised the thoughtfulness behind the gifts, noting how personal and practical the selection was.

The venue itself added to the charm, decorated with a Christmas-themed setup featuring a towering Christmas tree adorned with Polaroid photographs. One viral video from the event shows Deepika surrounded by her fans as she cuts a large three-tier cake, while everyone sings “Aankhon Mein Teri,” the iconic song from her Bollywood debut film Om Shanti Om.

The heartfelt celebration has since gone viral, with netizens applauding Deepika Padukone for her warmth, generosity, and genuine connection with her fans.