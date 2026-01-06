First-Ever Weight-Loss Pill Launched In The US; Know Cost & More Details

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 06, 2026
Struggling with overweight issues or weight loss journey? Know about this first ever weight loss pill launched in the US:
Wegovy pill is a once-daily oral weight-loss medication newly launched in the United States on Monday.
The pill is made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, known for its GLP-1 drugs.
It contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient used in injectable Wegovy for obesity treatment.
This is the first and only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 weight-loss pill available for adults in the U.S. market.
The starter dose (1.5 mg) is priced at around $149 per month for self-pay patients. While, higher doses (9 mg and 25 mg) are expected to cost about $299 per month in the U.S. market.
The pill is not available in India as of now and approved in US only till now.