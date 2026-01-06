Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Bollywood-Cricket Stars Grace Ambani Event In Mumbai

When sport and cinema come together under one roof, the red carpet turns into a style runway and that's exactly what happened at the Ambani-hosted "United in Triumph" celebration in Mumbai. The evening honoured India's World Cup–winning teams, but it also delivered plenty of headline-worthy fashion moments from cricketers, Bollywood stars, and power personalities.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya arrived looking every bit the suave star. He chose a tailored black three-piece suit with a sharp blazer, glossy shoes, and clean styling. At his side, Mahieka Sharma matched the all-black theme in a sleek mini dress. The short hemline, glittering diamond jewellery, luxe Christian Louboutin heels and soft glam makeup gave her look a chic, night-out glamour.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a bold red Miu Miu mini featuring a Mandarin collar, short sleeves, a floral print and wrap-style knot detail at the waist. Dangling earrings, shiny heels and pink-toned makeup with a bun sealed the deal with elegance.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan walked the red carpet in his signature style. The actor wore a finely detailed blazer paired with black trousers, a dark scarf at the neck and classic glasses.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar chose understated drama in a floor-length black gown featuring a cinched waist and subtle V-neck, elevated by a thigh-high slit. She complemented the black look with minimal accessories, soft waves and refined makeup.

The captains' style – Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika TC and Rohit Sharma

Women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur blended tradition with couture in a Shantanu & Nikhil saree, pairing a red-and-black drape with a statement corset blouse. Meanwhile, blind women’s team captain Deepika TC opted for a crisp black suit and white shirt, looking all classic and confident. Lastly, ever-charming Rohit Sharma went the sophisticated route in a smart blue blazer suit.

More star looks

Suryakumar Yadav teamed a navy blazer and trousers with a white T-shirt, while his wife chose a floral dress. Jasprit Bumrah went all-black; Sanjana Ganesan contrasted in monochrome black and white.

Among the women cricketers, style stayed modern and bold. Smriti Mandhana made headlines in an emerald gown with pleated detailing and a cropped blazer. Arundhati Reddy arrived in a grey suit with silver embellishments, while Radha Yadav wore an ice-blue off-shoulder midi.

Jemimah Rodrigues looked every bit of a star in a strapless black peplum top with flared pants, and Harleen Deol in a blazer dress with floral embroidery.

And of course, Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan added to a night that perfectly blended glamour, celebration and sports pride.