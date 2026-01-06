 Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Bollywood-Cricket Stars Grace Ambani Event In Mumbai
Bollywood stars and cricket icons gathered in Mumbai for Nita Ambani’s “United in Triumph” event honouring India’s World Cup champions. Attendees included Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, the Tendulkar family, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika TC, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and more, creating a night of style, star power and celebration.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

When sport and cinema come together under one roof, the red carpet turns into a style runway and that's exactly what happened at the Ambani-hosted "United in Triumph" celebration in Mumbai. The evening honoured India's World Cup–winning teams, but it also delivered plenty of headline-worthy fashion moments from cricketers, Bollywood stars, and power personalities.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya arrived looking every bit the suave star. He chose a tailored black three-piece suit with a sharp blazer, glossy shoes, and clean styling. At his side, Mahieka Sharma matched the all-black theme in a sleek mini dress. The short hemline, glittering diamond jewellery, luxe Christian Louboutin heels and soft glam makeup gave her look a chic, night-out glamour.

article-image

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a bold red Miu Miu mini featuring a Mandarin collar, short sleeves, a floral print and wrap-style knot detail at the waist. Dangling earrings, shiny heels and pink-toned makeup with a bun sealed the deal with elegance.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan walked the red carpet in his signature style. The actor wore a finely detailed blazer paired with black trousers, a dark scarf at the neck and classic glasses.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar chose understated drama in a floor-length black gown featuring a cinched waist and subtle V-neck, elevated by a thigh-high slit. She complemented the black look with minimal accessories, soft waves and refined makeup.

article-image

The captains' style – Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika TC and Rohit Sharma

Women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur blended tradition with couture in a Shantanu & Nikhil saree, pairing a red-and-black drape with a statement corset blouse. Meanwhile, blind women’s team captain Deepika TC opted for a crisp black suit and white shirt, looking all classic and confident. Lastly, ever-charming Rohit Sharma went the sophisticated route in a smart blue blazer suit.

More star looks

Suryakumar Yadav teamed a navy blazer and trousers with a white T-shirt, while his wife chose a floral dress. Jasprit Bumrah went all-black; Sanjana Ganesan contrasted in monochrome black and white.

Among the women cricketers, style stayed modern and bold. Smriti Mandhana made headlines in an emerald gown with pleated detailing and a cropped blazer. Arundhati Reddy arrived in a grey suit with silver embellishments, while Radha Yadav wore an ice-blue off-shoulder midi.

article-image

Jemimah Rodrigues looked every bit of a star in a strapless black peplum top with flared pants, and Harleen Deol in a blazer dress with floral embroidery.

And of course, Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan added to a night that perfectly blended glamour, celebration and sports pride.

