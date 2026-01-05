 Mukesh Ambani Invites 9-Year-Old Mizoram Singer To Perform At Antilia Today: Inside Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte's Prodigy Journey
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani has invited nine-year-old Mizoram singing prodigy Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte to perform at Antilia on January 5 during a special programme for India’s cricket teams. The viral “Maa Tujhe Salaam” singer and Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee has previously performed at national events and continues to win hearts with her voice and inspiring journey.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
article-image

Businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, is all set to echo with the voice of one of India's youngest musical sensations. Nine-year-old Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte from Mizoram, whose soulful singing has won hearts across the country, has been invited to perform at the billionaire industrialist's Mumbai home on January 5. And for the child prodigy, the moment is nothing short of magical.

The performance is part of a special event organised for India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams, bringing together sporting icons and a young voice that has become a symbol of pride for the Northeast. For Esther, it marks yet another milestone in a journey that began long before fame found her.

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte's journey

Raised in Mizoram, Esther first began singing in church as a toddler. Family members recall that she could pick up melodies effortlessly, imitating tunes by simply listening to them on repeat. Though she primarily speaks Mizo, she learnt Hindi and English songs by listening closely and singing along, a talent that soon set her apart.

article-image

Her life changed in 2020 when her heartfelt rendition of A.R. Rahman’s patriotic classic "Maa Tujhe Salaam" went viral. Overnight, the young singer captured national attention, not just for her voice, but for the sincerity and emotion she brought to every performance. With each new song shared online, her audience grew rapidly, making her one of the fast-rising digital artists from Mizoram.

article-image

Recognitions followed. Esther received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India's highest honour for children aged 5 to 18, and was recently felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. She has also performed at major national events, including the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in New Delhi, earning appreciation from top dignitaries.

She even collaborated with the Assam Rifles on a special anthem video, further expanding her reach and showing how music can bridge cultural and geographical distances. Now, performing at Antilia adds another unforgettable chapter.

