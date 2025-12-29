What Is Synesthesia? A Rare Condition Where Cynthia Erivo Sees 'Colour With Music'

Imagine hearing a song and instantly seeing it light up in shades of blue, red, or gold. For actor and singer Cynthia Erivo, this isn't imagination, it's everyday life. The Wicked star recently shared that she experiences synesthesia, a fascinating sensory condition where the senses overlap. While it's not extremely rare, it's unusual enough to spark curiosity, especially since several creative minds across music and film have spoken about living with it too.

Cynthia Erivo opens up about synesthesia

Cynthia opened up about her experience during a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she casually mentioned, "I have synesthesia, so I see color with music." When fellow actor Jennifer Lawrence tested this by singing a note, Erivo responded that she saw the colour blue, offering a glimpse into how her mind uniquely processes sound.

She's far from the only artist to talk about this sensory crossover. Musicians like Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, and Kanye West have also described experiencing synesthesia, often crediting it as a part of what fuels their creativity. For many artists, this blending of senses adds an extra emotional or visual layer to how they create and experience art.

What is synesthesia?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, synesthesia is a phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers, meaning one sense triggers another. This could involve seeing colours when hearing music, tasting flavours when reading words, or even feeling physical sensations in response to sound.

It's important to note that synesthesia isn't considered a disease or disorder. The Cleveland Clinic explains that while it isn't a medical condition on its own, it can sometimes appear alongside certain brain-related conditions. For most people who have it, synesthesia is simply the way their brain has always worked.

How common is it?

As per medical data, synesthesia is believed to affect around one to four per cent of the global population. While that makes it uncommon, it's not exceedingly rare either. Many people may live with it without ever realising there's a name for what they experience, especially if the sensory blending has been present since childhood.

Different types of synesthesia

Synesthesia isn't limited to just seeing colours or hearing sounds differently. Experts suggest there are multiple forms, involving combinations of sight, sound, touch, taste, and even movement. Some researchers have identified at least 60 distinct types, while others believe the number could be closer to 150.

What causes synesthesia?

While the exact reason behind synesthesia remains unclear, Cleveland Clinic have broadly classified it into three categories. Developmental synesthesia is present from birth and is the most common form. Acquired synesthesia can occur after brain injury or neurological changes. Drug-induced synesthesia may appear temporarily due to certain substances.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.