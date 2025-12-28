 Kiran Rao Shares Health Update After Appendix Surgery, Posts Photo Of Swollen Lips Due To Allergic Reaction
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKiran Rao Shares Health Update After Appendix Surgery, Posts Photo Of Swollen Lips Due To Allergic Reaction

Kiran Rao Shares Health Update After Appendix Surgery, Posts Photo Of Swollen Lips Due To Allergic Reaction

Kiran Rao revealed that she was gearing up to celebrate the transition into 2026 when her appendix forced her to slow down and prioritise rest. The filmmaker expressed appreciation for modern medicine and the support system around her, adding humour to the situation by joking about the surgery and her swollen lips, which she clarified were the result of an allergic reaction

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared an update on her health after undergoing an appendix surgery recently. On Sunday (December 28), she shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account and opened up about the unexpected medical setback that briefly interrupted her plans to welcome the new year.

In her post, Kiran revealed that she was gearing up to celebrate the transition into 2026 when her appendix forced her to slow down and prioritise rest.

She wrote, “Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks.”

The filmmaker expressed appreciation for modern medicine and the support system around her, adding humour to the situation by joking about the surgery and her swollen lips, which she clarified were the result of an allergic reaction.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
Sanskrit Revival Mission: How Samaskaar Bharti Is Making India’s Ancient Language A Daily Conversational Medium
Sanskrit Revival Mission: How Samaskaar Bharti Is Making India’s Ancient Language A Daily Conversational Medium
Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK Alliance Faces Tensions As Power Sharing Demands Raise Political Heat
Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK Alliance Faces Tensions As Power Sharing Demands Raise Political Heat
India Women Record Historic 221/2 Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I As Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Shine
India Women Record Historic 221/2 Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I As Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Shine

She also thanked her close family members and friends for their care and companionship during her recovery.

Kiran further shared that she has now been discharged and is back home, focusing on easing herself into the new year. Reflecting on the year gone by, she wrote that 2025 had been kind to her and her loved ones, and expressed hope that 2026 would bring joy, love, and positivity for everyone - along with a better air quality, as she cheekily added.

Read Also
Kiran Rao On Her Kolkata Memories, Humans In The Loop And What Ails Independent Cinema
article-image

"Well, I’ve been discharged and I’m back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here’s hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all. 🤓♥️🤗PS - the pics are: views from my hosp room, my Kim K lips 😂, my name on the hospital ID tag 🤔😵‍💫, and me enjoying one of my first meals," she captioned the post.

Kiran's health update was met with an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film fraternity, many of whom wished her a speedy recovery.

Read Also
Kiran Rao Reveals What Makes South Films Stand Apart From Bollywood: 'Their Producers Are Willing...
article-image

Zoya Akhtar commented, "K Rao❤️ Speedy Recovery ❤️" and Karan Johar wrote, "Godspeed K," along with several red heart emojis.

Tillotama Shome commented, "So glad you are better now❤️I like you non KK lips too."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kiran Rao Shares Health Update After Appendix Surgery, Posts Photo Of Swollen Lips Due To Allergic...

Kiran Rao Shares Health Update After Appendix Surgery, Posts Photo Of Swollen Lips Due To Allergic...

'It's Calm Aggression': Tehseen Poonawalla Defends Salman Khan, Slams Those Trolling Him For His...

'It's Calm Aggression': Tehseen Poonawalla Defends Salman Khan, Slams Those Trolling Him For His...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Gives A Tour Of Her Condom Factory, Slams Those Who Trolled...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Gives A Tour Of Her Condom Factory, Slams Those Who Trolled...

Watch: Fans Raise 'Pakistan Murdabad' Slogan As Sanjay Dutt Joins Dhurandhar Screening Via Video...

Watch: Fans Raise 'Pakistan Murdabad' Slogan As Sanjay Dutt Joins Dhurandhar Screening Via Video...

'Be In Control': Haryanvi Singer Pranjal Dahiya STOPS Live Performance, Slams Elderly Man & Crowd...

'Be In Control': Haryanvi Singer Pranjal Dahiya STOPS Live Performance, Slams Elderly Man & Crowd...