Kiran Rao Shares Health Update After Appendix Surgery, Posts Photo Of Swollen Lips Due To Allergic Reaction

Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared an update on her health after undergoing an appendix surgery recently. On Sunday (December 28), she shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account and opened up about the unexpected medical setback that briefly interrupted her plans to welcome the new year.

In her post, Kiran revealed that she was gearing up to celebrate the transition into 2026 when her appendix forced her to slow down and prioritise rest.

She wrote, “Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks.”

The filmmaker expressed appreciation for modern medicine and the support system around her, adding humour to the situation by joking about the surgery and her swollen lips, which she clarified were the result of an allergic reaction.

She also thanked her close family members and friends for their care and companionship during her recovery.

Kiran further shared that she has now been discharged and is back home, focusing on easing herself into the new year. Reflecting on the year gone by, she wrote that 2025 had been kind to her and her loved ones, and expressed hope that 2026 would bring joy, love, and positivity for everyone - along with a better air quality, as she cheekily added.

"Well, I’ve been discharged and I’m back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here’s hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all. 🤓♥️🤗PS - the pics are: views from my hosp room, my Kim K lips 😂, my name on the hospital ID tag 🤔😵‍💫, and me enjoying one of my first meals," she captioned the post.

Kiran's health update was met with an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film fraternity, many of whom wished her a speedy recovery.

Zoya Akhtar commented, "K Rao❤️ Speedy Recovery ❤️" and Karan Johar wrote, "Godspeed K," along with several red heart emojis.

Tillotama Shome commented, "So glad you are better now❤️I like you non KK lips too."