 Italian Lace, Diamond Choker! Nita Ambani Paints Stunning Pic In Georgette Saree At Mumbai Event
Businesswoman Nita Ambani dazzled at a Mumbai event during the felicitation ceremony for India’s World Cup–winning teams, appearing in a rose-pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree with intricate embroidery. She elevated the look with a lotus-shaped diamond choker set with Basra pearls, elegant accessories and soft glam makeup.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Every time Nita Ambani steps out, it feels like she’s quietly redefining luxury and her latest public appearance was no different. At the felicitation ceremony hosted at Mumbai's Antilia on January 5 to honour India’s World Cup–winning teams across formats, the businesswoman arrived in an ensemble that was as refined as it was statement-making.

Nita Ambani stuns in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Instead of bold drama, Nita chose soft romance this time. She slipped into a blush-toned georgette saree from the Burano collection by ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The classic six-yard was crafted with intricate floral lace detailing that glimmered gently as the light hit it.

The hand-embroidery traced the borders with precision, while tiny pearls and sequins lent an elegant sheen. Nita paired the drape with a coordinated blouse, tying the look together without overshadowing the saree’s delicate workmanship.

article-image

None of her looks are completed with an opulent piece of jewellery. This time, she paired the saree with a striking lotus-shaped diamond choker framed by Basra pearls, a piece from her personal collection that instantly grabbed eyeballs. Complementing accessories included earrings, a pearl bracelet, a diamond ring, and a sleek timepiece.

article-image

Her beauty look followed the same soft tones with defined eyes, fluttery lashes, a hint of blush and glossy pink lips, keeping glam luminous yet understated. Cascading curls, parted to the side, rounded off her breathtaking appearance.

