Harmanpreet Kaur Steals The Show In Corset-Style Saree At Ambani Event In Mumbai, Netizens In Awe | Pictures Inside | Instagram @HarmanpreetKaur

Indian cricket World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur was spotted attending a felicitation ceremony hosted by Nita Ambani, United in Triumph, of the Women’s, Men’s, and Blind Women’s Indian World Cup–winning teams on January 5 in Mumbai. The cricketer attended the event along with other teammates, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav & many more.

Harmanpreet stole the show with her corset-styled saree look. The outfit was designed by Shantnu Nikhil and styled by Nupur Kashyap. The look features a rust-orange saree. Instead of a conventional blouse, the sari is paired with a sheer black high-neck style with half sleeves, lending a sleek and modern fashion.

TAKE A LOOK:

A black corset-style belt can be seen over the top. This corset element has transformed the sari into a bold fashion statement. Minimal accessories; sleek earrings, a wristwatch, and smoky makeup keep the focus firmly on the outfit’s design and her look.

Overall, the look balances the grace, combining classic Indian draping with modern tailoring. Netizens have praised her look. One user commented, "Looking like Wonder Woman." While several called her "beautiful, gorgeous & pretty."

Celebrities assemble at the event:

From Bollywood celebrities to Indian cricketers, Antilia turned out into a star-studded venue. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan marked his presence at the event, showing his love for cricket and support for the Indian cricket teams. JanhviKapoorr and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Genelia D'souza, were spotted at the event.

Cricketers include, Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma, along with his wife and several current and former cricketers, from Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah to Sachin Tendulkar. Several former women cricketers like Mithali Raj & Jhulan Goswami joined the celebration as well.