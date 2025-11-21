 India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndia’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an international contemporary art exhibition which is organised every two years in Kochi, Kerala. The largest art festival in India features a diverse range of media, including painting, sculpture, and more.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026 | X/ @KeralaTourism

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India's largest and longest-running contemporary art festival, is set to return for its 2026 edition. This event will bring together some of the most influential artists, curators, and creative thinkers from around the world. Held every two years, the Biennale transforms Fort Kochi into a vibrant, open-air museum celebrating cutting-edge art, regional heritage, and global cultural exchange. The sixth edition of the festival will run for 110 days, from December 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In...

Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In...

World-Famous 'DJ Tiesto' Kickstarts The Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur; Guests Seen Dancing To The...

World-Famous 'DJ Tiesto' Kickstarts The Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur; Guests Seen Dancing To The...

Food Review: AbRam Loves Sushi & SRK Enjoys The Lamb Chops; But Here's What We Ate At Gauri Khan's...

Food Review: AbRam Loves Sushi & SRK Enjoys The Lamb Chops; But Here's What We Ate At Gauri Khan's...

Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch? Meet The Miss Universe 2025

Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch? Meet The Miss Universe 2025