India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

108 hands of strength. One vision of artistry. ✨ Behold the divine Durga Devi, masterfully sculpted by Sri. K. R. Mohanan, now gracing Kerala Arts and Crafts Village. pic.twitter.com/2omy4xFkWf

What Is the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an international contemporary art exhibition which is organised every two years in Kochi, Kerala. The largest art festival in India features a diverse range of media, including painting, sculpture, film, and installation art, by both Indian and international artists. The event that transforms the city into a museum features many educational and cultural programs, including talks, seminars, and workshops. The event also includes music performances, educational activities, film screenings, and more. The first edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale was held in 2012.

Highlights of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

Event Name - Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025 – 6th edition

Tickets- ₹50 for children, ₹100 for seniors, ₹150 for adults

Passes- Weekly: ₹1,000 / Monthly: ₹4,000

Buy Tickets- At the official website or at Aspinwall House

Where in Kochi?

The festival will be hosted by Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) in the Indian Chamber of Commerce Building, Matta Cherry, Kochi, Kerala. Visitors can explore installations, films, sculptures, digital art, photography, sound work, and large-scale immersive experiences curated by leading international and Indian artists. The Biennale typically opens daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, allowing visitors ample time to explore the expansive exhibits. In addition to its main showcases, the festival will feature a robust lineup of talks, seminars, student biennale exhibitions, performances, and community-led art projects, making it one of the most inclusive art events in Asia.

Read Also Konkani Film 'Ghar' For The Goan Premiere Section In 56th IFFI Goa International Film Festival

Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Theme

The theme of the event is "For the Time Being." The theme encourages living more fully in the present. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale continues to push boundaries by exploring themes inspired by politics, climate, technology, identity, migration, and the social realities of contemporary life. Each edition invites a new curator, giving the festival a fresh artistic vision and thematic direction.

The 2026 Biennale is expected to draw thousands of visitors from India and abroad, boosting Kochi's cultural, tourism, and creative economy. As anticipation builds, art lovers look forward to another immersive journey through stories, ideas, and artistic innovation that define the Biennale's spirit.