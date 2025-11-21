India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India's largest and longest-running contemporary art festival, is set to return for its 2026 edition. This event will bring together some of the most influential artists, curators, and creative thinkers from around the world. Held every two years, the Biennale transforms Fort Kochi into a vibrant, open-air museum celebrating cutting-edge art, regional heritage, and global cultural exchange. The sixth edition of the festival will run for 110 days, from December 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026.
RECENT STORIES