Konkani Film 'Ghar' For The Goan Premiere Section In 56th IFFI Goa International Film Festival

Konkani short film Ghar, produced by Sahit Studios LLP, has been selected for the Goan – Premiere Section at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film is written and directed by journalist Kishore Arjun and is presented by Zero Milestone Films, Srujan Theatres, and Vikas Productions.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Sahit Studios has secured a place in IFFI’s Goan Section. Over the past five years, the production house has brought a range of fresh and socially relevant subjects to the screen. At the recently concluded Goa State Film Festival, its short film ‘Kupancho Daryeo’ swept all six awards in the non-feature category. Several of Sahit’s Konkani short films have also earned recognition at national and international festivals during this period.

Speaking to The Goan, writer-director Kishore Arjun said, “The various experiments we continue to pursue in literature, cinema, and art have always found encouragement from our audience. The selection of ‘Ghar’ at IFFI is a major motivation for us, and it energises our commitment to contribute meaningfully to Konkani cinema. We are grateful to the jury of ESG and IFFI for this honour. Through ‘Ghar’, we are presenting an important subject, and we hope viewers will appreciate our effort.”

Ghar features noted actors Raavi Kishor, Gauri Kamat, Rohit Khandekar, Vikas Kasliwal, along with child artist Shardul Borkar. The story is written by Madhuri Ashirgade and Kishore Arjun. and cinematography done by Ravindra Yempada and background score by Sindhuraj Kamat. The film, shot across Madgaon, Ponda, and Panaji, will be screened on November 24 at 3 pm at INOX Screen 4, Panaji.