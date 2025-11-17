 IFFI 2025 Sees Sharp Drop In Goan Film Selections
IFFI 2025 Sees Sharp Drop In Goan Film Selections

The decline is compounded by the complete absence of Goan feature films in the 2025 Goan Section. All selected works fall under non-feature filmmaking, resulting in a year where no Goan full-length narrative is showcased. This marks a major shift for a category established specifically to highlight the state’s own cinema

Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
A major setback for Goan cinema emerged this year as the Goan Section of the International Film Festival of India recorded a significant drop in local representation. Fourteen Goan films were selected in 2024, compared to only five in 2025—an approximate two-third reduction that sharply narrows the presence  of Goan filmmakers at the festival.

The decline is compounded by the complete absence of Goan feature films in the 2025 Goan Section. All selected works fall under non-feature filmmaking, resulting in a year where no Goan full-length narrative is showcased. This marks a major shift for a category established specifically to highlight the state’s own cinema.

The Goan Section this year also stands out as the only category requiring a submission fee, while other major sections such as Indian Panorama and the International Competition have waived charges. This contrast raises further concerns about access and equity for Goan filmmakers at their home festival.

There is also the possibility that the number of slots allocated to the Goan Section has been reduced to accommodate other festival curations. Although the event runs for nine days and is hosted in Goa, the space allotted to Goan films remains minimal. Limited screenings, coupled with fewer selections, intensify concerns over the shrinking visibility of local cinema within the overall festival structure.

These developments come during the 75th anniversary year of Goan cinema, a milestone that would typically invite greater recognition rather than diminished presence. The combination of reduced selections, absence of feature films, limited screening slots, and mandatory fees has created a moment that could lead to a larger crisis for Goan filmmaking. Such conditions risk disheartening emerging and established filmmakers alike, potentially affecting the momentum and morale of the local industry at a critical point in its history.

