 'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a video on X (Twitter), in which he is seen with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. The two travelled together from Delhi to Mumbai, and in the video, Kher revealed a scary moment when their flight touched down and then took off again.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a video on X (Twitter), in which he is seen with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. The two travelled together from Delhi to Mumbai, and in the video, Kher revealed a scary moment when their flight touched down and then took off again.

Along with the video, the actor tweeted, "Dearest @ajinkyarahane88 ! It was so wonderful to travel with you from Delhi to Mumbai! Have always been an admirer of you as an ace player. But loved your humility and grace as a person too! Sorry! Me and my language was fine and decent till our plane touched down and then suddenly took off again (sic)."

"That scary moment didn’t allow me to be a gentleman and some nice Shudh Hindi words came out of my mouth! 😁! But the brighter side is that we both will remember each other for than one reason now! Love and prayers always! Jai Hind! (sic)," he further wrote.

In the video, Kher says, "It was wonderful travelling with you my friend." So, Ajinkya replied, "Lovely meeting you sir."

The actor further says, "You are a wonderful person, and we had a great experience. The plane touched down and took off again. So, I thought I will remember him in any case because I am a great admirer of this gentleman. But, Ajinkya, our flight touched down and took off again. Aap toh bade brave ho, bahot kuch hua mere saath. You are a great player and a wonderful human being. God bless you, my love to you and your family."

Ajinkya Rahane Attends 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament

Ajinkya was in Mumbai to attend the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament. He took to X to inform his fans about it.

The cricketer shared some pictures from the event, and wrote, "Honoured to be part of the felicitation ceremony at the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament alongside the @CPMumbaiPolice Deven Bharti ji and @MumbaiCricAssoc President Ajinkya Naik (sic)."

