Nayanthara Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 17, 2024
Nayanthara, who is known as the 'Lady Superstar', celebrates her birthday on November 18. On the occasion of her 40th birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT
Jawan is an action thriller film in which Nayanthara played the role of the head of Force One, Narmada Rai Rathore. It is available on Netflix
Darbar is an action thriller film in which the actress played the role of Lilly. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Iraivan is a action-thriller film in which the actress played the role of ACP Arjun's (Jayam Ravi) love interest Priya. It is available on Netflix
Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food was released in 2023. In the film, the actress played the role of chef Annapoorani Rangarajan. It is available on YouTube
File Photo
Godfather is an action thriller film in which she played the role of Sathyapriya. It is available on Netflix
Connect is a horror thriller film which was released in 2022. In the film the actress played the role of Susan. It is available on YouTube
O2 is a survival film in which the actress played the role of Parvathy. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!