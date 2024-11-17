Nayanthara Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 17, 2024

Nayanthara, who is known as the 'Lady Superstar', celebrates her birthday on November 18. On the occasion of her 40th birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT

Jawan is an action thriller film in which Nayanthara played the role of the head of Force One, Narmada Rai Rathore. It is available on Netflix

Darbar is an action thriller film in which the actress played the role of Lilly. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Iraivan is a action-thriller film in which the actress played the role of ACP Arjun's (Jayam Ravi) love interest Priya. It is available on Netflix

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food was released in 2023. In the film, the actress played the role of chef Annapoorani Rangarajan. It is available on YouTube

File Photo

Godfather is an action thriller film in which she played the role of Sathyapriya. It is available on Netflix

Connect is a horror thriller film which was released in 2022. In the film the actress played the role of Susan. It is available on YouTube

O2 is a survival film in which the actress played the role of Parvathy. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Thanks For Reading!

Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT
Find out More