 Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A Testament...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A Testament...'

Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A Testament...'

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been working for more than four decades, but he has never received an Oscar award. Finally, this year, he was honored with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. Anil Kapoor, who worked with Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, took to X to congratulate the Hollywood actor.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Anil Kapoor: Instagram / X

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been working for more than four decades, but he has never received an Oscar award. Finally, this year, he was honored with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. Anil Kapoor, who worked with Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, took to X to congratulate the Hollywood actor.

The War 2 actor tweeted, "Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honored you with what you richly deserve (sic)."

"Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever... @TomCruise (sic)," he further wrote.

Read Also
Aditya Pancholi Takes Indirect Dig At Anil Kapoor For Replacing Him In Tezaab, Talks About 'Power...
article-image

Tom Cruise On Winning His First Oscar Award

FPJ Shorts
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report
Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes Viral
Voodoo Drama! Coach Eric Chelle Makes Bold Claim After Nigeria’s Shock Loss to DR Congo In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Voodoo Drama! Coach Eric Chelle Makes Bold Claim After Nigeria’s Shock Loss to DR Congo In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Gold & Silver Extend Losing Streak For Third Consecutive Day, Fading Hopes Of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Cut Weigh On Investor Sentiment
Gold & Silver Extend Losing Streak For Third Consecutive Day, Fading Hopes Of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Cut Weigh On Investor Sentiment

According to People, in his speech, the Hollywood actor said, “The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form."

He further added, “My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember. I was just a little kid in a darkened theater, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploded on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew."

Read Also
FICCI Frames 2025: Anil Kapoor Talks About AI, Says 'Whenever A New Technology Comes, People Are...
article-image

In his career spanning more than four decades, Cruise has starred in many popular movies, like the Mission Impossible franchise, Knight and Day, The Mummy, Top Gun: Maverick, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday

Anupamaa Written Update, November 18: Rahi Decides To Complete Her Education As Anupama Goes To...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 18: Rahi Decides To Complete Her Education As Anupama Goes To...

Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A...

Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A...

Neeti Mohan Birthday: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Jiya Jiya Re' Girl

Neeti Mohan Birthday: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Jiya Jiya Re' Girl

'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane...

'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane...