Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A Testament...'

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been working for more than four decades, but he has never received an Oscar award. Finally, this year, he was honored with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. Anil Kapoor, who worked with Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, took to X to congratulate the Hollywood actor.

The War 2 actor tweeted, "Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honored you with what you richly deserve (sic)."

"Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever... @TomCruise (sic)," he further wrote.

Tom Cruise On Winning His First Oscar Award

According to People, in his speech, the Hollywood actor said, “The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form."

He further added, “My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember. I was just a little kid in a darkened theater, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploded on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew."

In his career spanning more than four decades, Cruise has starred in many popular movies, like the Mission Impossible franchise, Knight and Day, The Mummy, Top Gun: Maverick, and others.