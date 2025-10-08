 FICCI Frames 2025: Anil Kapoor Talks About AI, Says 'Whenever A New Technology Comes, People Are Frightened About It' - VIDEO
Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
On the second day of FICCI Frames 2025, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor joined journalist Padmaja Joshi for an engaging fireside chat titled "From Masala to Multiplex to OTT." The session explored how Indian cinema has transformed over the decades - from grand masala entertainers to today's content-driven OTT era.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Kapoor shared his perspective on changing audience preferences and storytelling styles. He said that while the masala era gave audiences larger-than-life experiences, the multiplex revolution brought realism and depth to stories.

Now, with the rise of streaming platforms, content has truly become the star, he said, adding that versatility is no longer optional, but essential.

When asked about artificial intelligence (AI) and its growing influence, the actor offered a thoughtful response. "Whenever a new technology comes, everyone is frightened about it. Then slowly, people learn how to use it, and it becomes a tool," he said.

The actor added, "AI cannot replace heart and timing. You can use it as a brush, but if you want to make a painting with heart, you need a human touch. We should keep learning more about AI instead of fearing it."

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Fadnavis Reveals Anil Kapoor's Nayak Set Leadership Benchmark, Jokes How...
article-image

When Joshi asked about whether a robot or AI version of Anil Kapoor could one day replace him, the actor laughed and said, "Nahi, maine toh case jeet chuka hai, uske paise dene padenge unko."

The lively session drew applause for Kapoor's wit and wisdom as he reflected on embracing change while staying rooted in creativity and human emotion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Alpha with Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. He also has a Netflix series with Hansal Mehta and action-drama film Subedar, which is directed by Suresh Triveni, in the pipeline.

