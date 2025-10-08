War 2 OTT Release: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR & Kiara Advani's Latest Film From This Date

War 2 OTT Release | Photo Credit: Netflix

The wait is finally over for War 2; the digital debut arrives approximately eight weeks after the film's theatrical release on August 14, 2025. War 2 is the sequel to the original film starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. After the film was released in theatres, it received mixed responses from audiences, and it emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and sixth sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Streaming details: War 2

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from October 9, 2025. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War?" The film is based on themes of espionage, betrayal, nationalism, loyalty, and the pursuit of justice within the context of a high-stakes, action-packed spy thriller. Aditya Chopra has produced the film under Yash Raj Films.

Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? 🔥#War2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ABUr3PMuiw — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 8, 2025

Plot overview

In War 2, a suspected betrayer and ex-spy, Kabir, is pursued by the deadly agent Vikram, who is secretly an operative for the same malicious organisation, Kali, that is attacking the Indian government and Prime Minister. Kabir has penetrated the Kali cartel, a formidable group seeking dominance over India, and collaborates with Vikram to unveil the cartel's scheme, resulting in a thrilling chase and a showdown with the true architects.

Cast and characters

The film features Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Kiara Advani as Wing Commander Kavya Luthra, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Major Vikram Chelapathi, Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Sunil Luthra, Anil Kapoor as Colonel Vikrant Kaul, and Anil Kapoor as Colonel Vikrant Kaul, among others.

FAQs:

War 2 is written and directed by?

The film is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Shridhar Raghavan.

Who are the main actors in War 2?

The movie features Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his role as Agent Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr. NTR plays the role of Major Vikram Chelapathi, and Kiara Advani plays the role of Wing Commander Kavya Luthra.

Where to watch War 2?

The anticipated film will be available on Netflix starting from Thursday, October 9, 2025.