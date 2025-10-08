Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Name Their Daughter Sipaara - Here's What It Means

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on October 5 in Mumbai. On Wednesday, they officially announced the happy news on social media and also revealed their newborn daughter's name.

Arbaaz and Sshura shared a joint post on Instagram in which they announced that they have named their daughter Sipaara Khan.

What does Sipaara mean?

According to a website, the name Sipaara has origins in both Arabic and Persian cultures and is often connected with themes of beauty and nature.

In Arabic, the name is associated with elegance and grace, while in Persian tradition, it evokes floral imagery, symbolising the deep appreciation of nature in poetry and art.

Sshura got discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier today and Arbaaz was spotted beaming with joy as he took his newborn daughter home. He carried her in his arms and briefly smiled for paps before stepping inside his car to head home.

The couple has not revealed the face of their daughter yet.

In June 2025, Arbaaz had opened up on Sshura's pregnancy and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives.

During an earlier interaction with Delhi Times, he had said that they are nervous. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility," he stated.

When asked what kind of parent he thinks he would be to the soon-to-be-born baby, Arbaaz said that he does not have a category and just wants to be a good parent.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in Mumbai on December 24, 2023, in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Sshura has always managed to stay away from the spotlight. She is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model, Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998, but in May 2017, they officially got divorced after 19 years of marriage.