VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Gives A Tour Of Her Condom Factory, Slams Those Who Trolled Her

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has made a striking revelation about the source of her wealth. She also hit back at critics who mocked her claims of a lavish lifestyle during her stint on the reality show. Addressing the scepticism and online trolling she faced, Tanya recently disclosed in an interview that she owns a condom manufacturing factory.

Tanya also called out those who doubted her s uccess and made fun of her assertions.

During her time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya was often questioned and ridiculed for talking about being surrounded by bodyguards, owning luxury cars, and living in a lavish home. Many viewers and fellow contestants dismissed her statements as exaggerated or false.

Now, in an interview with News Pinch, Tanya offered proof by giving a detailed tour of one of her manufacturing units.

In the video, Tanya is seen walking viewers through her condom factory, explaining the entire process - from large-scale production and packaging to quality testing and final checks. She also opened up about the advanced technology used at the facility and pointed out that much of the heavy machinery has been imported from different parts of the world. She also showcased the in-house laboratory where products are tested to ensure they meet strict quality standards.

Tanya acknowledged that owning a condom factory is considered unconventional and remains a taboo subject for many. However, she said that the business has generated employment opportunities and employs a large workforce. Factory staff members, who repeatedly addressed her as “boss” during the tour, also confirmed that she owns multiple manufacturing units, firmly shutting down claims that she was faking her wealth.

Reflecting on the backlash she endured, Tanya said she chose to open up about her personal and professional spaces for those who stood by her during her Bigg Boss journey. She revealed that even her supporters were trolled for believing in her, while she faced constant ridicule inside the house. “They fought for me and stood up for me even when they didn’t know my truth… I was being lynched the whole time,” she said, recalling the emotional toll of the experience.

Although Tanya did not win Bigg Boss 19, she emerged as one of the season’s most talked-about contestants.