Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Meets Fans In Mumbai, Says ' Dil Se Abhaari Hoon': Watch Video

Tanya Mittal | Instagram

Tanya Mittal has gained significant popularity after coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. She was recently seen visiting Mumbai for the shoot of her sixth advertisement film. During her visit to the city, Tanya was also spotted spending time with her fans at the Gateway of India.

ANI shared a clip of Tanya spending time with her fans, especially children, at the Gateway of India. She was also seen distributing gift hampers to the women who had come to meet her.

Tanya was seen donning a pink-coloured saree paired with white gloves on her hands. It appeared that she was shooting an advertisement for a body lotion brand. Tanya also shared a clip from her Mumbai visit, captioning it, "Shooting my 6th ad film today , who wants an yearly supply of these body lotions ?? (sic)."

She later uploaded another clip in which she was surrounded by fans. She captioned the video of fans clicking pictures with her, writing, "Jai Shri Ram, Mumbai! Aap sab ne jo pyaar diya hai, uske liye dil se abhaari hoon. Dhanyavaad (sic)."

Tanya Mittal had a striking and much-discussed journey in Bigg Boss 19, where she emerged as one of the finalists of the season. From the very beginning, she stood out for her unapologetic personality and bold statements about her luxurious lifestyle. Tanya often spoke about being extremely wealthy, claiming she travels with bodyguards, owns an extensive collection of designer sarees and jewellery, and lives life on her own lavish terms. While her statements drew mixed reactions inside and outside the house, they kept her in constant focus and made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.