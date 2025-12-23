'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy

Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone | Photo Via Instagram

New mom Kiara Advani, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Saraayah on July 15, with her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra, in her first-ever interview post becoming a mother, shared her views on the eight-hour shift debate amid the ongoing row over actor Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift.

Kiara Advani On 8-Hour Shift Row

Speaking to Vogue India, Kiara said, "Burnout helps no one in any industry." She added that the three words she tries to apply equally to her staff at home and the crew at work are: “Dignity. Balance. Respect.”

What Deepika Padukone Said About 8-Hour Shift

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.

Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

Kiara Advani On Her Role In Toxic

Kiara, who is set to star next in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, her first film after becoming a mother, recently revealed that her role as Nadia in the film demanded more from her physically, mentally, and emotionally.

On December 22, taking to her Instagram Story, Advani wrote, "A role that demanded more from me – physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap. To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words."

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Toxic also starring Yash in the lead, is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge.qq