 'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy

'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy

New mom Kiara Advani, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Saraayah, on July 15 with husband Sidharth Malhotra, weighed in on the eight-hour shift debate in her first interview after motherhood. Amid the row around Deepika Padukone's demand, she said, "Burnout helps no one in any industry," adding that she believes in "Dignity. Balance. Respect."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone | Photo Via Instagram

New mom Kiara Advani, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Saraayah on July 15, with her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra, in her first-ever interview post becoming a mother, shared her views on the eight-hour shift debate amid the ongoing row over actor Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift.

Kiara Advani On 8-Hour Shift Row

Speaking to Vogue India, Kiara said, "Burnout helps no one in any industry." She added that the three words she tries to apply equally to her staff at home and the crew at work are: “Dignity. Balance. Respect.”

Read Also
'Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Was Eye-Opening': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Wife, Says Life Changed After...
article-image

What Deepika Padukone Said About 8-Hour Shift

FPJ Shorts
'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy
'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy
Workers’ Unions Announce Nationwide Strike In February Against New Labour Codes, SHANTI Bill And VB-G RAM G
Workers’ Unions Announce Nationwide Strike In February Against New Labour Codes, SHANTI Bill And VB-G RAM G
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?
Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme
Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.

Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

Kiara Advani On Her Role In Toxic

Kiara, who is set to star next in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, her first film after becoming a mother, recently revealed that her role as Nadia in the film demanded more from her physically, mentally, and emotionally.

On December 22, taking to her Instagram Story, Advani wrote, "A role that demanded more from me – physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap. To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words."

Read Also
Ranveer Singh QUITS Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Two Years After Film's Announcement Amid Dhurandhar's...
article-image

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Toxic also starring Yash in the lead, is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge.qq

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift...

'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer...

Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme

Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme

Hrithik Roshan Grooves To Dhol Beats At Cousin Eshaan Roshan's Baraat In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan Grooves To Dhol Beats At Cousin Eshaan Roshan's Baraat In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Meets Fans In Mumbai, Says ' Dil Se Abhaari Hoon': Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Meets Fans In Mumbai, Says ' Dil Se Abhaari Hoon': Watch Video