Ranveer Singh QUITS Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Two Years After Film's Announcement Amid Dhurandhar's Massive Success: Report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the massive success of Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 and has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. The film collected Rs 16.5 crore on Monday, taking its total domestic net earnings to Rs 571.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. Globally, it is expected to enter the Rs 900 crore club on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh Quits Don 3

Amid this, a new report claims that Ranveer has walked out of his much-anticipated film Don 3, which is set to be directed by Farhan Akhtar. According to Pinkvilla, the actor is keen on collaborating with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Atlee, and Lokesh Kanagaraj, and does not want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar has already established him in that space.

As of now, the makers are yet to officially confirm Ranveer's exit from Don 3.

Ranveer Singh To Focus On Pralay

This is also said to be the reason why Ranveer has reportedly asked Pralay director Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot, which was earlier expected to go on floors between July and August 2026.

Ranveer is reportedly keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on the floors sooner than planned. Tentatively titled Pralay, the report further adds, "Now that he has prioritised other projects over Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly."

Ranveer was set to begin preparations for Don 3 after the release of Dhurandhar; however, given the current situation, the film has now been pushed, and the makers might be on the lookout for a new actor.

Kriti Sanon In Don 3

Announced in 2023, Don 3 has been delayed multiple times. Earlier, Kiara Advani was reportedly on board as the female lead; however, reports suggest that she has opted out of the project, with Kriti Sanon stepping in as her replacement.

Following the announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer in the lead, the actor faced significant backlash, with several comparisons being drawn to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were previously associated with the cult franchise.