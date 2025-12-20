 'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared a note on her Instagram story in which she praised Dhurandhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Kangana wrote, "I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is getting a lot of praise from Indian celebrities. Many filmmakers and actors have watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on social media. On Saturday, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to praise the movie.

She wrote, "I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!!"

"Superb work by everyone lekin Dhulandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms Congratulations @yamigautam (sic)," the actress further wrote.

Replying to Kangana, Aditya wrote on his Instagram story, "Thank you so much Kangna ji!" Check out the post below...

While Kangana has praised the film, she has only written about Dhar and has not mentioned anything about the actors in the film. Interestingly, apart from Ranveer, Kangana has worked with all the other actors like R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has started the third week with a bang. On its third Friday, the movie collected Rs. 22.5 crore, taking the 15-day total to Rs. 483. Now, with its third Saturday collection, the Ranveer Singh starrer will easily enter the Rs. 500 crore club.

Dhurandhar Part 2

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and part 2 is all set to release in March next year during Eid. It is going to clash with Yash's pan-India film, Toxic. So, it will be interesting to see who will win the box office clash.

