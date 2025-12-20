 Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron's Film Opens To A Decent ₹20 Crore, Faces Competition From Dhurandhar
The third installment of filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was released on December 19 to mixed audience reviews. Made on a budget of over $400 million (around Rs 3,300 crore), the film earned Rs 20 crore on day one. Its opening was lower than The Way of Water, which had collected Rs 41 crore on day one.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
The third instalment of James Cameron's Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, released on December 19. One of the most anticipated films of the year, it opened to mixed reviews from audiences. Made on an estimated budget of over $400 million (approximately Rs 3,300 crore), it is among the most expensive films ever made and opened to a decent number at the box office.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 20 crore on its opening day. This marks a significant drop compared to the 2022 film Avatar: The Way of Water, which had collected a whopping Rs 41 crore on day one.

Dhurandhar Box Office

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office and is set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. The film earned Rs 22.50 crore on Friday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 483 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite minimal promotions, the Aditya Dhar directorial has now become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, marking Ranveer Singh's first solo film to come close to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Free Press Journal's Avatar: Fire And Ash Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "The film stands as both myth and movie. It offers no reinvention, only conviction: familiar patterns, glowing craft, and an undimmed faith in cinema as communal spectacle. Cameron returns to old fires and reminds us he still knows how to make them burn."

