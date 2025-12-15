'Waqt Aane Par Kismat Badalti...' Ranveer Singh Shares FIRST Reaction After Dhurandhar's Blockbuster Success, Pens Cryptic Note

= | Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has emerged as a box office success. Within just 10 days, the film is set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. While several celebrities have praised the movie since its release, Ranveer has remained low-key, avoiding interviews and public reactions. However, days after the blockbuster success, he finally shared his first-ever response in the form of a cryptic note.

Ranveer Singh's First Reaction After Dhurandhar's Success

On Monday, December 15, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story to share a dialogue from Dhurandhar, where R Madhavan's character said, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai." Singh added, "Lekin filal...Nazar aur sabr."

Check it out: