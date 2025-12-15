Dominic And The Ladies' Purse OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Megastar Mammootty's Latest Film

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse |

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a mystery comedy thriller film starring Megastar Mammootty, who is often called the Amitabh Bachchan of Malayalam cinema. After months of deliberations, the film has finally locked its OTT release date. The movie, which premiered in theatres on January 23, 2025, is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The Malayalam language film was released in theatres on January 23, 2025, and received mixed responses from audiences.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Streaming details

The film is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from December 19, 2025. The film is based on themes of investigation/mystery, gender identity, and the personal struggles of its protagonist. The screenplay of the film is done by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sooraj Rajan, and Neeraj Rajan. It is produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.

Dominic and the ladies purse ain't a bad film like Bazooka it's actually a pretty decent - good movie in my opinion with a brilliant final act (OG). A charming and goofy Mammukka makes it more lovable. It has it's flaws but deserved more love for sure.#Mammootty pic.twitter.com/co1CW2ETwW — ᴀꜰꜱ (@afsinX) December 14, 2025

Plot overview

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse tells the story of Dominic, a financially struggling former police officer turned detective, who accepts a seemingly straightforward assignment from his landlady: to locate the owner of a missing purse. A minor task escalates into a larger enigma concerning a vanished woman (Pooja) and her former lover (Karthik), revealing sinister secrets, stalkers, and homicide, as Dominic navigates his own history and money issues, crafting a gritty, character-focused thriller with a nostalgic feel.

Cast and characters

The film features Mammootty as CI Dominic, Gokul Suresh as Vignesh, Sushmitha Bhat as Nandhita / Karthik, Viji Venkatesh as Madhuri, Vineeth as Adv. Prakash Menon, Vijay Babu as Tony Joseph, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan as Pooja Raveendran, Lena as Lakshmi, Dominic's ex-wife, Wafa Khatheeja Rahman as Jhansi, Ashvin Mathew as Sudhir, Dinesh Prabhakar as John, Veena Nair as Pooja's mother, and Veena Nair as Pooja's mother, among others.