 'Please Report': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Scammed & 'Impersonated', Urges Fans To Beware
Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, alerted fans on Instagram after being impersonated on WhatsApp. She shared screenshots and urged followers to report the fake number, clarifying she does not use a second phone number.

Updated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, took to Instagram to alert her followers that she has been "impersonated." She shared a screenshot on her story with the warning, "scam alert."

The screenshot showed a number using the name Akanshag Khanna on WhatsApp. Akanksha captioned it, "please ignore n report this number as it's impersonating me n msging all of my friends (sic)." She further added, "Everyone beware this isn't me... i don't have a second functioning number (sic)."

Akanksha highlighted the number people should watch out for, advising fans to avoid any messages claiming to be from her.

Recently, Akanksha was seen joining her husband to celebrate his birthday. During the celebration with fans and co-contestants, Gaurav also danced with his wife. Sharing a clip, Gaurav captioned it, "A night well spent, and how. 🤍Celebrating the birthday and the Bigg Boss 19 win double the reason, double the gratitude." He added, "Surrounded by love, laughter and familiar faces. Thank you to everyone who showed up, showered love and made the night so special. Grateful, always (sic)."

Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actress and model who has appeared in popular shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol, earning recognition for her versatile performances. Currently, she remains active in the entertainment industry, taking on selective acting projects while also maintaining a strong presence on social media. Akanksha shares updates about her personal life, fitness routines, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work, connecting regularly with her fans. She is married to Gaurav Khanna and often features in posts celebrating their personal and professional milestones.

