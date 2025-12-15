Shyam Benegal: Must-Watch Films By The Pioneer Of Parallel Cinema On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 15, 2025
Shyam Benegal was an Indian film director, screenwriter, and documentary filmmaker who is widely considered one of the greatest filmmakers of the post-1970s era. Let's take a look at some of his best movies available on OTT platforms:
Manthan was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien. The film won the 1977 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and the National Film Award for Best Screenplay. It is streaming on ZEE5 and YouTube
Mandi is a satirical comedy film set in Hyderabad that explores the realities of women living in a brothel and the problems they face. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Nishant is a Hindi drama film that sheds light on the power of the rural elite and the sexual exploitation of women during feudal times in Telangana. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Ankur is a romantic drama film that tells the story of a young girl named Lakshmi, who worked as a housemaid for a landlord and married a deaf man. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Well Done Abba is a comedic drama about Armaan Ali, an ordinary driver in Mumbai, who travels to his village near Hyderabad to seek a husband for his daughter but becomes entangled in a humorous and frustrating loop of village red tape. It is available on Apple TV+, Shemaroo and YouTube
Sardari Begum is another film which you can add to your bucket list. It is available on Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!