'Extremely Uncomfortable...': Woman Passenger STOPS Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika Screening On Kerala Bus Amid Sexual Assault Case—VIDEO

The screening of Malayalam actor Dileep's film Ee Parakkum Thalika was stopped on a KSRTC bus running from Thiruvananthapuram to Kalpetta on Saturday after a woman protested against it, amid the actor's 2017 case involving the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor, for which he was recently acquitted.

Woman Passenger Stops Dileep's Film Screening On Kerala Bus

The incident began when a passenger, identified as Lekshmi R Shekhar from Pathanamthitta, raised an objection. The situation escalated when some male passengers intervened and spoke in support of the screening. As the discussion escalated, the bus conductor decided to turn off the movie to avoid further chaos.

Check out the video:

'Was Extremely Uncomfortable For Me'

Lekshmi R Shekhar, a passenger on the bus, shared details of the incident with ANI, saying that she was travelling from Kesavadasapuram to Adoor with her husband and son on the KSRTC bus, where the film Parakkum Thalika, starring Dileep, was being played at a very loud volume.

She added, "Watching and listening to that film, in the present circumstances, and having to endure it for a 2.5-hour journey on a KSRTC bus was extremely uncomfortable for me."

The passenger said that she raised the issue with the conductor and asked for the movie to be switched off, adding that she would get off at the next stop if it was not. Accordingly, she decided to get down at Vattappara.



'We Stand With The Survivor'

She said, "When we say we stand with the survivor, this is how we must act in practice. I asked all the passengers on the bus whether they were interested in watching this movie. Except for two people, all the women clearly said they were not interested in watching it."

Lekshmi shared, "All of us said we stand with the survivor. Respecting the opinion of the majority, the conductor switched off the TV. After that, one or two people who appeared to be travelling after consuming alcohol created an issue, saying that the case has already been settled in court. But only a lower court has given a verdict in this matter; the case is still pending in higher courts. Until the survivor gets justice, every self-respecting woman must stand with her."

Dileep's First Statement After Being Acquitted

Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 rape and abduction case of an actress. While the trial court convicted six others, Dileep received a clean chit.

After the verdict, he told the media that the conspiracy against him began when his ex-wife, Manju Warrier, alleged a criminal conspiracy that required investigation.