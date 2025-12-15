 'Extremely Uncomfortable...': Woman Passenger STOPS Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika Screening On Kerala Bus Amid Sexual Assault Case—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Extremely Uncomfortable...': Woman Passenger STOPS Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika Screening On Kerala Bus Amid Sexual Assault Case—VIDEO

'Extremely Uncomfortable...': Woman Passenger STOPS Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika Screening On Kerala Bus Amid Sexual Assault Case—VIDEO

The screening of Malayalam actor Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika on a KSRTC bus was stopped after a woman passenger protested, citing discomfort amid Dileep's 2017 sexual assault case. She stated, "Watching the film in the present circumstances was extremely uncomfortable for me; we stand with the survivor." Despite a few objections, the bus conductor switched off the movie.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

The screening of Malayalam actor Dileep's film Ee Parakkum Thalika was stopped on a KSRTC bus running from Thiruvananthapuram to Kalpetta on Saturday after a woman protested against it, amid the actor's 2017 case involving the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor, for which he was recently acquitted.

Woman Passenger Stops Dileep's Film Screening On Kerala Bus

The incident began when a passenger, identified as Lekshmi R Shekhar from Pathanamthitta, raised an objection. The situation escalated when some male passengers intervened and spoke in support of the screening. As the discussion escalated, the bus conductor decided to turn off the movie to avoid further chaos.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai To Host First-Ever 'FUNTOOSH Mega Mela' For Autistic & Special Children On December 21
Navi Mumbai To Host First-Ever 'FUNTOOSH Mega Mela' For Autistic & Special Children On December 21
'Disruption In India Is Not 10-Minute Service, But Giving Domestic Workers Formal Identity': 23-Year-Old Pronto Founder Anjali Sardana After Raising $11 Million Funds
'Disruption In India Is Not 10-Minute Service, But Giving Domestic Workers Formal Identity': 23-Year-Old Pronto Founder Anjali Sardana After Raising $11 Million Funds
S. J. Poddar Academy Students Explore Harappan Civilisation Through Museum On Wheels
S. J. Poddar Academy Students Explore Harappan Civilisation Through Museum On Wheels
Shafali Verma Named ICC Women's Player Of The Month For November 2025 After Stellar ODI World Cup Final Performance
Shafali Verma Named ICC Women's Player Of The Month For November 2025 After Stellar ODI World Cup Final Performance
Read Also
Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Rape & Abduction Case; Parvathy Thiruvothu & Other Actresses React
article-image

'Was Extremely Uncomfortable For Me'

Lekshmi R Shekhar, a passenger on the bus, shared details of the incident with ANI, saying that she was travelling from Kesavadasapuram to Adoor with her husband and son on the KSRTC bus, where the film Parakkum Thalika, starring Dileep, was being played at a very loud volume.

She added, "Watching and listening to that film, in the present circumstances, and having to endure it for a 2.5-hour journey on a KSRTC bus was extremely uncomfortable for me."

The passenger said that she raised the issue with the conductor and asked for the movie to be switched off, adding that she would get off at the next stop if it was not. Accordingly, she decided to get down at Vattappara.

'We Stand With The Survivor'

She said, "When we say we stand with the survivor, this is how we must act in practice. I asked all the passengers on the bus whether they were interested in watching this movie. Except for two people, all the women clearly said they were not interested in watching it."

Lekshmi shared, "All of us said we stand with the survivor. Respecting the opinion of the majority, the conductor switched off the TV. After that, one or two people who appeared to be travelling after consuming alcohol created an issue, saying that the case has already been settled in court. But only a lower court has given a verdict in this matter; the case is still pending in higher courts. Until the survivor gets justice, every self-respecting woman must stand with her."

Dileep's First Statement After Being Acquitted

Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 rape and abduction case of an actress. While the trial court convicted six others, Dileep received a clean chit.

After the verdict, he told the media that the conspiracy against him began when his ex-wife, Manju Warrier, alleged a criminal conspiracy that required investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Megastar...

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Megastar...

'Extremely Uncomfortable...': Woman Passenger STOPS Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika Screening On Kerala...

'Extremely Uncomfortable...': Woman Passenger STOPS Dileep's Ee Parakkum Thalika Screening On Kerala...

'Ye Real Hai Ki AI': Elvish Yadav X Lionel Messi Viral Photo Raises Question Amid Footballer's...

'Ye Real Hai Ki AI': Elvish Yadav X Lionel Messi Viral Photo Raises Question Amid Footballer's...

Shyam Benegal: Must-Watch Films By The Pioneer Of Parallel Cinema On OTT Platforms

Shyam Benegal: Must-Watch Films By The Pioneer Of Parallel Cinema On OTT Platforms

'Waqt Aane Par Kismat Badalti...' Ranveer Singh Shares FIRST Reaction After Dhurandhar's Blockbuster...

'Waqt Aane Par Kismat Badalti...' Ranveer Singh Shares FIRST Reaction After Dhurandhar's Blockbuster...