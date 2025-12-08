Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Rape & Abduction Case; Parvathy Thiruvothu & Other Actresses React

Dileep / Parvathy Thiruvothu |

Malayalam actor Dileep, on Monday, was acquitted in the 2017 rape and abduction case of an actress. The trial court convicted six people in the case, but Dileep got a clean chit. Many actresses like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, and others have reacted to it.

Parvathy shared on her Instagram story, "#avalkoppam Forever (With her forever)." She also posted, "Justice what? And now we watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly now (sic)." Check out her posts below...

Actress Ramya Nambessan also shared a banner with 'avalkoppam' written on it. Rima Kallingal also shared the same banner, and captioned the post as, "Always. More stronger than ever, now (sic)." Check out their posts below...

Dileep's First Statement After Being Acquitted

After being acuqitted, Dileep told the media, "First, all thanks to God. I am grateful to my family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me and kept me in their prayers (sic)."

He further thanked his legal team and said, "I'm deeply indebted to all the lawyers who defended me over the past 9 years (sic)."

VIDEO | Ernakulam: Malayalam actor Dileep interacts with the media after the Kerala court acquits him in the 2017 actress assault case.#Ernakulam #Dileep #Kerala



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/T0e87KoEmE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2025

Dileep Blames Ex-Wife Manju Warrier's Statement For Conspiracy Against Him

According to Mathrubhumi, Dileep said, "The conspiracy against me started when Manju Warrier (his ex-wife) claimed there was a criminal conspiracy that needed investigation. The then high-ranking officer, along with a group of criminal police officers, filed a case. They conspired with the main accused and co-accused in the case to fabricate a false story (sic)."

Dileep Movies

On the work front, Dileep is gearing up for the release of his movie Bha Bha Ba, which is slated to hit the big screens on December 18, 2025. Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, the movie also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.