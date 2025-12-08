 Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Watch Dileep's First Reaction After Acquittal- VIDEO
Malayalam actor Dileep, after the Kerala court’s verdict, expressed gratitude to God, his family, friends, fans, and legal team for supporting him through the almost 8 year long assault case. Exiting the court, the actor waved to fans, who celebrated his acquittal by distributing sweets.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Dileep | Instagram/PTI

As the Kerala court announced its verdict on Monday, Malayalam actor Dileep issued his first public statement. Stepping out of the courtroom, he expressed gratitude to God and thanked his friends, family, and fans for standing by him throughout the duration of the assault case.

As per PTI's report, the actor said to the media, "First, all thanks to God. I am grateful to my family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me and kept me in their prayers (sic)." The actor further went on to thank his legal team for standing by his side for past 9 years.

Dileep said, "I'm deeply indebted to all the lawyers who defended me over the past 9 years (sic)." He further went on to thanks people from "various walks of life" who stood by his side during this difficult time. He then went on to call out police team for collaborating with media to spread the "false narratives."

Watch Dileep's reaction here:

article-image

As per Mathrubhumi, Dileep said, "The conspiracy against me started when Manju Warrier claimed there was a criminal conspiracy that needed investigation. The then high-ranking officer, along with a group of criminal police officers, filed a case. They conspired with the main accused and co-accused in the case to fabricate a false story (sic)."

The actor then continued to wave and smile towards his fans and media outlets while coming out of the court. His fan following were seen celebrating the victory by distributing ladoos.

In 2017, Malayalam actor Dileep was implicated in a high-profile assault and abduction case involving the filming of compromising visuals of a woman. The case involved multiple accused, including prime suspect Pulsar Suni, and saw over 260 witnesses examined during the trial. After nearly 8 years, the Kerala Court has made the verdict today.

