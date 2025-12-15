 'Ye Real Hai Ki AI': Elvish Yadav X Lionel Messi Viral Photo Raises Question Amid Footballer's Flight Delay
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shared a photo with football legend Lionel Messi, accompanied by Jannat Zubair, which quickly went viral. Fans flooded the comments, debating whether the image was real or AI-generated.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Elvish Yadav | X

Elvish Yadav got a great photo with football legend Lionel Messi, and everyone is talking about it. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish uploaded the photo with Messi with the caption, "RaoSahabXMessi❤️😊 (sic)." In the photo, Jannat Zubair can be seen accompanying him.

As soon as Elvish shared the photo, fans flooded the comments, wondering whether it was AI-generated. One user wrote, "ye real hai ki ai (sic)." Another commented, "Even Elvish Yadav got a good photo with Messi, that too for free. Meanwhile, SRK could not get the photo even after paying Rs 10 lakh, hence his fans are using AI photo (sic)." Another fan added, "Rao Sahab x Messi 🔥❤️ Best crossover ever! Systummm hanging (sic)."

article-image

Lionel Messi Delhi Tour

On Day 3 of his India tour, Messi was scheduled to arrive in Delhi. He was set to reach Arun Jaitley Stadium at 1:30 pm, with his Delhi arrival planned for 11 am. However, due to heavy fog, his flight was delayed.

CERT-In Strengthens India's Cybersecurity Landscape Through Research, Partnerships, & AI Innovation
India's Sugar Production Surges 28.33%, Cooperative Mills Federation Urges Government To Support Farmers By Raising Minimum Selling Prices
India's Cellular IoT Module Market Soars 40% In Q3 2025, Outpacing Global Growth
India Has Potential To Become A Global Leader In AI-Supported Stroke Management: Experts
According to India TV, Messi’s itinerary includes felicitations, a celebrity match at the Kotla, an Adidas event at Purana Qila, and a flight around 8 pm. He is also expected to meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence.

It is also speculated that Messi might meet Virat Kohli in Delhi, as the cricketer was recently spotted arriving at the city’s airport. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

As per the recent report, Messi is set to reach Delhi airport by 2 pm and is expected to arrive at the venure by 4 pm. Meanwhile, fans have already lined up to get the glimpse of their favourite footballer.

