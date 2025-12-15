 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 15: Poddar Family Plans Kiara & Abir's Marriage
In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Sa urges all family members, including those reluctant, to take part in Kiara and Abhira's wedding preparations. While Manisha agrees to attend but limits her involvement.

Monday, December 15, 2025
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 15: In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Monday), Armaan and Abhira are seen relaxing after all the chaos surrounding Kiara and her pregnancy. While they unwind, Armaan receives a call about a fellowship program scheduled to begin in the next 30 minutes.

The couple rushes to the venue but arrives late for the interview. The interviewer states that since they are late, he will consider only one person. After much argument about who should attend, Armaan and Abhira decide to toss a coin. Abhira wins the toss and insists that Armaan go for the fellowship interview.

Inside the interview, Armaan explains why he is the deserving candidate for the fellowship program. When he comes out, he admits that he is upset with Abhira for sending him instead of her. Abhira reassures him, expressing confidence that he will clear the interview without any doubt.

Meanwhile, Dadi Sa advises the family members who are unhappy with Kiara and Abhira’s marriage to go along with it despite their reservations. While discussing Kiara’s wedding, Dadi Sa asks Manisha to participate in the preparations, even though she is reluctant. Manisha agrees to attend the wedding but insists she cannot be more involved.

Elsewhere, Sanjay grows suspicious of his son, Krish, as he tries to expedite the house partition. Once the stay order is lifted, Sanjay questions Krish about his haste, which irritates him. Krish calls out to his wife and father in frustration. Tanya, observing the situation, tells Sanjay that she suspects something is wrong.

Later, Dadi Sa instructs Vidya and Kajal to remove two fridges from the kitchen. Kajal intervenes but is stopped by her son, Krish, who fears she might interfere with the partition process.

In another scene, Maira shows Abhira and Armaan carrying the doli, signaling that Kiara’s vidai will be done traditionally on a palanquin. Seeing Kiara seated in the doli, the entire family becomes emotional. The family comes together to lift the doli, and Kiara embraces her father as everyone dances in celebration.

The promo then shows Abhira stating that she will stay with her brother until the wedding. While leaving, she witnesses someone throwing Krish out of a car after demanding 75 lakh rupees.

