Did Munawar Faruqui EXPOSE Elvish Yadav After His ₹9 Crore Child Treatment Donation Appeal Amid Fake NGO Scam Claims? – WATCH

A new controversy has erupted after Munawar Faruqui allegedly took a dig at Elvish Yadav, exposing what he claimed to be an NGO scam. This came after Yadav shared a video on Friday, December 19, with a family who approached him for help, stating that their child suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and requires an injection from the USA costing Rs 9 crore. Elvish urged his fans to support the family.

Munawar Faruqui Takes Indirect Dig At Elvish Yadav

Soon after, Munawar shared videos on his Instagram Stories, alleging that certain NGOs pay celebrities and influencers through agencies to use emotional appeals for collecting donations. Munawar was heard saying, "Humare charges bohot high hai, and they were ready to pay. Pehle toh hum iss tarah ka promotion kare hi naa. I was shocked. Ki yaar, yeh konsa dhanda chal raha hai? Ho sakta hai genuine ho ya na ho, but ilaaj ke baad ka paisa kahan jayega? Agar itna crowd fund jama karne wale ho, uske alawa kuch toh business motive hoga na. Sick hai bhai! Sab pagal ho chuke hai.”

Check it out:

Faruqui expressed disappointment and said, "Just putting it out here, taaki iss tarah ki jo cheezein log kar rahe hai, sabko pata chale ki kya kar rahe hai. Yeh sahi nahi hai. Aap iss tarah ki emotional kahaniyaan suna ke, ho sakta hai uss gareeb insaan se bhi charity nikalwa loge. Mat karo na."

Munawar, however, did not mention Elvish's name, but the timing of his story, coming shortly after Yadav's donation appeal, made it clear that it was an indirect dig aimed at exposing him.

Netizens Slam Elvish Yadav

A user commented on Reddit, "Maybe elvish was unaware or maybe elvish just cares about money. Hmmm." Another added, "Betting apps and this is different, thik hai betting ka toh pata hi hai sabko, phir bhi risk le rahe hai, but this is genuinely scamming the public."

A third user said, "This elvish is a sick f*ck, Munawar here genuinely earned a fan." Another said, "Influencer marketing holds some responsibilities you can't fool your audience it's like two faces sword."

As of now, Elvish has not yet reacted to the backlash.